Enterprises incur huge economic and operational costs due to the siloed nature of data. This problem applies equally to all the security tools that support their own proprietary database. That has to change in order to give enterprises a holistic view of exposure across all attack surfaces so they can improve their ability to prioritize and resolve per SLA goals.

Furthermore, the past decade has seen tremendous growth in data and business intelligence, and we believe the same is about to happen in the realm of security. As a result, a security data lake is becoming increasingly vital for large enterprises to cut through the noise and extract meaningful insights. At Dassana, we have been strong believers in the power of the security data lake and built our own using Clickhouse. However, we soon realized that the sheer amount of data engineering required to run a security data lake for a large enterprise is no small feat.

That's where Snowflake comes in. We recently decided to move to Snowflake’s Data Cloud and have been amazed by the capabilities it provides.

With Snowflake, Dassana has been able to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to onboard customers and deliver value to them. Previously, setting up and managing a security data lake for a large enterprise was a complex and time-consuming process that required significant engineering resources. With the Snowflake Data Cloud, we can now quickly manage a security data lake for our customers at scale, freeing up valuable engineering resources for other core business initiatives.

Snowflake’s ease of use and scalability has also enabled Dassana to rapidly iterate and innovate on product offerings, quickly responding to customer feedback and market changes. This agility has been crucial in helping us stay competitive in a rapidly evolving security landscape.

Overall, Snowflake’s ability to accelerate time to market has been a game changer for Dassana, allowing us to onboard customers faster, innovate more quickly, and stay ahead of the curve in the highly competitive security industry.