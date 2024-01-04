Your company collects huge amounts of data about everything from customer transactions to supplier contracts to system performance. This valuable resource becomes even more valuable when you combine it with data about financial market and economic trends, consumer spending, regional demographics and other elements that provide broader context and insights for your business decisions.

External data sources can fill that gap, which is why there’s a huge market for intelligence from third parties like government agencies, international organizations, open source platforms and nonprofits. But you’ll likely need to spend time and effort to acquire, vet and transform external data into a useful resource that delivers clear ROI.

Enter Cybersyn. Cybersyn takes on the task of finding and acquiring high-value data sets, building data products from them (such as proprietary data sets or Snowflake Native Apps), and making them available exclusively on Snowflake Marketplace in a highly intuitive form. Instead of spending time consolidating and prepping data and figuring out new schemas, organizations can select a ready-to-use Cybersyn offering, quickly join it to their own data or other Cybersyn data sets, and get valuable external data into the hands of decision-makers—fast.

Cybersyn embraced Snowflake Native Apps from the start, seeing their usefulness as a way to give customers direct access to not just data, but logic and functions around the data. We spoke to Alex Izydorczyk, CEO and Founder of Cybersyn, about the different types of Snowflake Native Apps that Cybersyn offers and the benefits they deliver for customers.