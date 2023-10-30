Snowflake customers ranging from Capital One to phData are already using Event Tables to unlock value in their organization. “The Event Tables feature simplifies capturing logs in the observability solution we built to monitor the quality and performance of Snowflake data pipelines in Capital One Slingshot,” says Yudhish Batra, Distinguished Engineer, Capital One Software. “Event Tables has abstracted the complexity associated with logging from our data pipelines—specifically, the central Event Table gives us the ability to monitor and alert from a single location.”