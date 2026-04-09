Blog/Ashwin Kamath
Staff Product Manager
Ashwin Kamath
Ashwin leads the product efforts for telemetry and observability of Snowflake products and services. Before Snowflake, Ashwin held product management roles at Google and Microsoft, where he worked on observability, streaming analytics technologies and developer experience.
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APR 09, 2026Core Platform
The Community Won: Apache Polaris, the Iceberg REST Catalog and the End of Vendor Lock-In
Ashwin Kamath +2
MAR 17, 2026Core Platform
Full bidirectional interoperability for Iceberg tables now in Snowflake Horizon Catalog
Ashwin Kamath +1
JAN 28, 2026Data Engineering
Open by Design: Snowflake’s Commitment to Iceberg and Interoperability
Ashwin Kamath +1
JUN 10, 2024Product and Technology
Observability in Snowflake: A New Era with Snowflake Trail
Ashwin Kamath
MAY 15, 2024Snowflake News
Snowflake Invests in Metaplane for Deep, End-to-End Observability in the Data Cloud
Ashwin Kamath +1
OCT 30, 2023Data Engineering
Collect Logs and Traces From Your Snowflake Applications With Event Tables
Ashwin Kamath