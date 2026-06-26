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Nikolai Scholz

Nikolai Scholz

Staff Product Manager, Applied AI at Snowflake
Nikolai Scholz is a Staff Product Manager, Applied AI at Snowflake responsible for overseeing the product’s design and development. He brings over 12 years of experience in product leadership roles across the marketing and travel industries, with a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence, privacy, identity management and sustainability. Originating from a data science background, Nikolai has extensive expertise in leveraging data at enterprise levels and implementing scalable AI models to enhance operational efficiencies and outcomes.
JUN 26, 2026Data Engineering

Beyond RAG: Enterprise Search Meets Analytics Over Unstructured Data

Puxuan Yu
Puxuan Yu +4
DEC 10, 2025Gen AI

Arctic-Extract: Compact, Efficient and State-of-the-Art Vision-Language Processing

Mateusz Chilinski +1
SEP 02, 2025AI

Unlock Actionable Insights from Your Most Complex Documents with Snowflake Document AI

Headshot-style photo of Siddharth Dwivedi
Siddharth Dwivedi +3
AUG 29, 2025Gen AI

Snowflake's Arctic-Extract: A Vision-Language Model for High-Fidelity Document Extraction

Mateusz Chilinski +1
OCT 22, 2024Gen AI

Best Practices for Getting Started with Snowflake’s Document AI

Nikolai Scholz
Nikolai Scholz
JUN 12, 2024Product and Technology

Streamline Operations and Empower Business Teams to Unlock Unstructured Data with Document AI

Nikolai Scholz
Nikolai Scholz

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