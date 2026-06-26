Nikolai Scholz is a Staff Product Manager, Applied AI at Snowflake responsible for overseeing the product’s design and development. He brings over 12 years of experience in product leadership roles across the marketing and travel industries, with a significant emphasis on artificial intelligence, privacy, identity management and sustainability. Originating from a data science background, Nikolai has extensive expertise in leveraging data at enterprise levels and implementing scalable AI models to enhance operational efficiencies and outcomes.