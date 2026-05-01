Federico Zoufaly helps Snowflake customers accelerate their adoption of the platform from his position as Director of Migrations and Modernizations @Snowflake. Federico previously served as Co-Founder and Director of Mobilize.Net, a technology company that improves ease and efficiency of software migration for businesses around the world. Federico has been a leader in modernizing software applications for web and mobile platforms for almost 30 years. In addition to consulting on thousands of migration projects, Federico was product manager for the migration tools that shipped with multiple versions of Microsoft Visual Studio.NET. He is a regular presenter on legacy application migration at top technology events including Snowflake Summit and others. He is also a prolific writer of papers, articles, blog posts, and is co-author of “Upgrading Visual Basic 6.0 Applications to Visual Basic.Net”, a book on automatic software migration. With a technical background (Ph.D.c. from the University of Florida with a Fulbright scholarship and M.Sc. from the Technology Institute of Costa Rica) and hands-on management in real world technology projects, Federico is passionate about the intersection of the technical challenges and the business need for modernization. Federico is a Fellow of the 10th class of the Central America Leadership Initiative and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.