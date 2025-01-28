Migrating from a traditional data warehouse to a cloud data platform is often complex, resource-intensive and costly. At Snowflake, we believe every organization should benefit from an easy, enterprise-grade and collaborative cloud AI and data platform — and should be able to make that transition as fast and automatic as possible.
That’s why we are announcing that SnowConvert, Snowflake’s high-fidelity code conversion solution to accelerate data warehouse migration projects, is now available for download for prospects, customers and partners — free of charge. Snowflake and many of its system integrator (SI) partners have leveraged SnowConvert to accelerate hundreds of migration projects. SnowConvert can automate more than 96% of the code and object conversion process as demonstrated with the many migrations projects executed over the years, making it a proven solution for migrations from Oracle, SQL Server and Teradata. And today, we are announcing expanded support for code conversions from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake.
This significantly reduces the effort required for code conversion. For instance, in a typical migration project with 300 tables, 150 views and 50 stored procedures, SnowConvert can save up to a month of work. Now, any prospect or customer can simply complete a brief training to access this powerful migration solution. As part of this announcement, Snowflake is also announcing private preview support of a new end-to-end data migration experience for Amazon Redshift.
What freely available means for you
Anyone can now use SnowConvert — whether you have a single SQL statement to convert or a large workload to migrate to Snowflake. With automated code conversion and migration tools, you can move your or your clients’ SQL-based data workloads to Snowflake faster.
Both Snowflake’s SI and professional services (PS) ecosystems have used SnowConvert to help accelerate the migrations they drive with customers. Partners such as phData and Hakkoda have seen such success, and now any customer can leverage this powerful conversion service to accelerate migrations they are managing on their own.
“SnowConvert seamlessly complemented phData's automation tool kit, enabling a fast and complete migration from Teradata to Snowflake for a leading construction company while upholding phData's highest quality standards,” Mac Noland, Co-Founder and Chief Data Officer at phData, says.
Victor Wilson, Director of Data Engineering at Hakkoda, also added, "SnowConvert has been a great asset for Hakkoda's data teams and our customers, offering a simple and highly effective solution for converting standard data sources like SQL Server and Oracle plus some really great reporting functionality. On average, SnowConvert saves us anywhere from 10% to 70% of the time spent on manual code conversion, depending on the complexity. We've already used it on three projects and plan to continue leveraging it, especially as more sources are added to the tool."
SnowConvert includes all conversion and assessment capabilities — from table, view, procedure and function DDL to DML, BTEQ and other script types. It supports transformations to Snowflake from Oracle, Teradata, SQL Server and now Redshift tables and views. Essentially, if there’s any SQL statement from those sources that you want to learn more about or convert to Snowflake, it can be processed with SnowConvert.
A new end-to-end data migration experience in private preview
To streamline the migration process beyond code conversion, SnowConvert is announcing the private preview of a new data migration experience for customers.
With this new experience, SnowConvert can connect to the migration source, launching first with Redshift, extract a set of tables and view DDLs and use the SnowConvert conversion engine to translate the DDLs to Snowflake syntax while allowing users to modify the object names in the process. Once the code has been converted, it will deploy the objects to Snowflake and then help with data migration. You can sign up for the private preview of this new data migration experience here.
Get started today
Optimize the benefits of SnowConvert’s conversion capabilities by first completing this mandatory free training. SnowConvert features an intuitive interface that provides customers with detailed information that helps them understand the conversion process before starting. To get started and learn more about SnowConvert, please refer to SnowConvert documentation.
In addition to the training, we recommend watching this webinar, which outlines a methodology for scoping the code conversion phase of a migration project.
Need help with a large-scale, complex migration? Snowflake's professional services team, along with its experienced solution architects, can assist customers in executing complete migrations. Additionally, Snowflake’s extensive partner network is available to provide the necessary resources to enable a fast and cost-effective transition.