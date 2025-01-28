Anyone can now use SnowConvert — whether you have a single SQL statement to convert or a large workload to migrate to Snowflake. With automated code conversion and migration tools, you can move your or your clients’ SQL-based data workloads to Snowflake faster.

Both Snowflake’s SI and professional services (PS) ecosystems have used SnowConvert to help accelerate the migrations they drive with customers. Partners such as phData and Hakkoda have seen such success, and now any customer can leverage this powerful conversion service to accelerate migrations they are managing on their own.

“SnowConvert seamlessly complemented phData's automation tool kit, enabling a fast and complete migration from Teradata to Snowflake for a leading construction company while upholding phData's highest quality standards,” Mac Noland, Co-Founder and Chief Data Officer at phData, says.

Victor Wilson, Director of Data Engineering at Hakkoda, also added, "SnowConvert has been a great asset for Hakkoda's data teams and our customers, offering a simple and highly effective solution for converting standard data sources like SQL Server and Oracle plus some really great reporting functionality. On average, SnowConvert saves us anywhere from 10% to 70% of the time spent on manual code conversion, depending on the complexity. We've already used it on three projects and plan to continue leveraging it, especially as more sources are added to the tool."

SnowConvert includes all conversion and assessment capabilities — from table, view, procedure and function DDL to DML, BTEQ and other script types. It supports transformations to Snowflake from Oracle, Teradata, SQL Server and now Redshift tables and views. Essentially, if there’s any SQL statement from those sources that you want to learn more about or convert to Snowflake, it can be processed with SnowConvert.