Snowflake Arctic Cookbook Series: Instruction-Tuning Arctic

Throughout our journey in instruction-tuning Arctic, we discovered several challenges unique to the training large MoE models. In this section, we present several of the problems we faced and how we attempted to overcome them.

Problem No. 1: Expert stability. One challenge arises from our very sparse MoE architecture itself with 128 experts. For each fine-tuning example, each token in the minibatch is routed to two experts. However in the median case, since the number of completion tokens is a few hundred at the most, each expert will see < 1 tokens per example. As a result of this sparsity, the training of experts can become unstable.

Problem No. 2: Training efficiency. The Arctic-Instruct model has 480B parameters, and instruction-tuning can take several thousand GPU-hours. The naive approach to fine-tuning can have several inefficiencies. In particular, our training system is most efficient if we fine-tune with all examples padded to the same length (in our case 4096). This means a significant amount of compute can be wasted on the padding, which does not contribute to actual training progress.

Notably, both of these challenges are fine tuning specific because for pre-training you train on all tokens and it is trivial to pack sequences to maximum length without any padding. Consequently, we borrowed an idea from pretraining.

Solution No. 1: Packing multiple examples into a single sequence. A standard practice from pre-training, which we repurposed in instruction-tuning, is sequence packing. Instead of just a single (prompt, completion) pair in each sequence of length 4096, we “packed” multiple examples into each sequence in the form (prompt_1, completion_1, …, prompt_n, completion_n). Sequence packing ensures more examples fit into each batch and thus improves training throughput.

Solution No. 2: Packing conversation turns into a single example. The simplest way to train on multi-turn examples is to unroll them, with a separate training point for each assistant completion. Instead, we treat each conversation as a single training example and jointly train on all assistant completions. This not only reduces the training compute required per conversation but also helps to alleviate the expert gradient sparsity issue by increasing the fraction of trainable tokens in each batch.