6 Tips for Setting the Price of Your Data Product

The question of price—and by that we mean the price tag, the sticker price—comes up often in discussions of data commercialization. Frankly, there is no easy answer. There’s no silver bullet for setting a price. This list of questions might kick-start the internal discussion:

What are customers willing to spend?

How have others priced similar data?

What value have we derived from the data internally?

What additional value could be derived from it?

What price are we happy with as a business?

What did it cost to develop and deliver? (as a last resort)

Most of these questions are difficult to answer. Do you know how much you’d be willing to pay for a pair of jeans? Or a meal at a nice restaurant? We might think we’ve got an idea, but I’m sure we can all remember blowing our budgets on a unique purchase or experience in the past.

In the face of the questions listed above, here are six key things to consider when trying to determine pricing for your data product:

1. Don’t ask them how much they’re willing to pay.

In the same way people blow their budget on jeans, they’ll blow the budget for a unique data set if it’s valuable enough. Asking someone what they would pay is a futile exercise, particularly if the data product is truly unique. If your value proposition is true, that your data product will deliver differentiation, then they likely have no idea what it’s worth or what they are willing to pay. You can ask, but don’t expect an answer you can use. A recent discussion of innovation pricing concluded that “Assessing a customer’s willingness to pay is a critical discovery activity ... but asking customers what they might do in the future leads to unreliable feedback.”

2. Consider the value you’ve derived internally.

Some companies extrapolate from a value that they derive with an internal use. For example, a telecom operator uses its own network traffic data to select a new location for its next retail store. That crowd density data might also be of use to a restaurant or retail chain expanding with new outlets, or a real estate developer who needs to recommend sites to a customer. Value derived from an internal use case can inform the pricing of a similar use case for an external buyer.

3. Collaborate to estimate incremental value.

Another approach is to work directly with a customer or partner to benchmark and measure incremental value accrued with the application of the data. For example, a marketing campaign achieves a certain conversion rate but with new data to identify specific targets, conversion rates increase. A share of the lift can be attributed to the data.

4. Consider the costs of development and delivery.

While cost-based pricing is not the best way to go, it’s certainly not to be ignored. In some cases, it will serve as a starting point or a minimum viable return, at least to break even in the short term. You don’t want to be justifying prices based on how much it costs you, but at the same time knowing the cost of goods sold (COGS) is important to calculating your ROI.

5. Iterate, and don’t be afraid to increase prices.

At some point you just need to put a stake in the ground, triangulating all of the inputs collected: know your costs, estimate the value they deliver, test new offers, and iterate to find an appropriate price. The key to finding the right price is to adopt an agile approach. Some data providers go so far as to say it’s like target practice, narrowing in on the bullseye by testing prices and gauging demand at each price. If the price is too high, no one buys; too low and the product flies off the shelf but value is left on the table. If the latter is the case, a price increase is likely warranted, as difficult as it might be to do.

In a recent webinar on The Principles of Pricing, Andreas Panayiotou, Director of Pricing and Monetization at Notion Capital, shared the story of a portfolio company leader who claimed, “Every time I win a deal I double the price until people start complaining.” Of course, the increases will depend on the uniqueness of the products, and the perceived value.

6. Build in increases with a tiered model.

Another strategy for increasing prices is to add in new features, creating a tiered product offering. Tiered pricing facilitates entry and upgrade, and offers a runway for increasing share of wallet. An initial freemium model might seed the market, allowing customers to access selected data. The standard offer would provide access to the full data set, maybe with some basic analytics. Premium models add additional features, and an Elite offer comes with more custom capabilities. However, the tiered model doesn’t preclude the need to raise prices on one or all of the tiers.