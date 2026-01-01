AI Digital Marketing: A Practical Guide for Modern Marketing Teams

Keeping a brand top of mind is one of the hardest challenges in AI digital marketing. It’s a task that requires two things marketing teams are often short on: bandwidth and time. Whether it’s developing content, segmenting audiences or optimizing and personalizing customer communications, the to-do list for marketing departments can seem never-ending.

At enterprise scale, this only becomes more difficult. Many businesses still rely on broad, generalized lifecycle marketing campaigns that often fail to engage customers. But as Snowflake’s David Wells writes, “Manually managing the countless experiments needed to uncover and deliver the perfect message for each individual — across thousands or even millions of customers — is simply beyond human capability.”

Today, however, artificial intelligence tools offer marketing teams the ability to work more efficiently and effectively. It’s now possible to produce personalized content both incredibly quickly and at enterprise scale — all while automating the numerous time-consuming tasks that distract marketers from more strategic activities.

AI adoption among marketers is rising rapidly. A 2026 industry report by Social Media Examiner found that 73% of marketers use AI tools daily, up from just 37% in 2024. But while AI can help make marketing faster, smarter and more personalized, all this depends on having a solid data foundation.

Every AI marketing capability is only as accurate as the data it’s fed. And while organizations are eager to invest in tools that can automate and accelerate time-consuming tasks, that investment means little without a robust data layer to support these activities. For marketers looking to seize the AI opportunity, establishing a foundation of accurate, first-party data should be the first key step.