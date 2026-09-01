Natural Language Processing in the Age of LLMs

There’s no single NLP pipeline. A rule-based parser, a statistical classifier and a transformer-based language model process text differently.

At a high level, however, NLP systems need some way to represent language computationally, identify useful relationships within that representation and produce an output suited to the task. In modern transformer-based systems, that process typically begins with tokenization and proceeds through layers of learned contextual representation.

1. Convert text into tokens

Before a model processes language, the text is divided into units called tokens. Many modern language models use subword tokenization, which breaks text into frequently occurring words, word pieces or character sequences rather than requiring every possible word to exist as a separate vocabulary item.

This design helps models handle uncommon terms, variations of the same word and languages with large vocabularies. A word the model has never seen as one unit may be represented through smaller familiar components.

Each token receives an identifier from the model’s vocabulary. At this point, however, the model still has numbers representing symbols rather than any useful representation of their meaning.

2. Represent tokens as vectors

The model maps token identifiers into vectors, called vector embeddings: arrays of numerical values that provide a mathematical representation the network can process.

These initial embeddings serve as a starting point. As the representation passes through a transformer, information from surrounding tokens alters it. The representation of bank in river bank, for instance, develops differently from the representation of bank in savings bank because the neighboring context differs.

This contextual representation is one of the important departures from earlier methods where a word often had the same fixed representation wherever it appeared.

3. Use attention to model context

Transformers use self-attention to calculate relationships among tokens in a sequence. For each token, the model assigns different levels of relevance to other tokens as it constructs a contextual representation.

Consider the sentence: The customer deposited the check at the bank.

The words customer, deposited and check provide strong evidence for the financial meaning of bank. In another sentence — The canoe drifted toward the bank — entirely different surrounding words shape the interpretation.

Multi-head attention performs several sets of these comparisons in parallel. Individual attention heads can capture different relationships within the same sequence, allowing the network to represent multiple aspects of context at once.

4. Refine those representations through transformer layers

Attention is only one component of a transformer block. After attention combines contextual information, additional neural-network operations transform the resulting representations. Repeating this process across many layers produces increasingly rich representations of the input.

Those layers allow models to encode patterns involving syntax, semantics, references between distant parts of a passage and other relationships that are difficult to capture through local word order alone.

The architecture used to process those representations differs among model families. Encoder-oriented models build representations particularly suited to classification and language understanding. Decoder models generate sequences one token at a time. Encoder-decoder models first represent an input sequence and then generate a corresponding output sequence, an architecture long associated with tasks such as translation and summarization.

5. Produce an output for the task

What happens next depends on the NLP application. A classifier might convert the final representation into probabilities across categories such as positive, neutral and negative. An information extraction model might label particular spans of text as names, organizations or dates. A generative model predicts a distribution over possible next tokens and repeatedly selects from that distribution to produce a sequence.

For many current systems, the underlying model was pretrained on a much broader language objective before being used for the specific application. Teams then supply task instructions, retrieve external context, fine-tune the model or combine several of those methods.

That pretraining-and-adaptation workflow is one of the defining features of modern NLP. Instead of learning language from scratch for every application, systems increasingly reuse representations and capabilities learned across much larger collections of text.