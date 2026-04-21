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AI Blueprint for GTM
GTM leaders: Stop piloting AI. Start driving revenue.
See the AI blueprint Snowflake used to increase win rates, shorten sales cycles and make better decisions across sales and marketing.
Where AI actually moves revenue
in partnership with
Real GTM teams.Measurable results.
99%+
faster campaign reporting, down from 5 days to 3 minutes
$1.4M
savings through greater sales team efficiency
DAILY personalized guidance on who to engage
“Now, with AI-powered next-best-content recommendations and natural language access to commercial insights on Snowflake, sales reps get daily personalized guidance on who to engage, when, and with what message.”
Emmanuel Frenehard
Chief Digital Officer, Sanofi
How GTM leaders and teams use AI
Snowflake CMO Denise Persson On What Powers Marketing's Future
At Cannes Lions 2026, Snowflake CMO Denise Persson sits down with Data Cloud Now anchor Ryan Green to discuss what's top of mind for media and entertainment leaders: building the AI operating model.
Discover AI in Action
Resources built for revenue leaders
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Take the next steps with Snowflake
The blueprint is here. The next move is yours.
Get the four-part RAMP framework, the lessons and the playbook from Snowflake’s GTM team.
Put the playbook into practice
Get the four-part RAMP framework, the lessons and the playbook from Snowflake’s GTM team.