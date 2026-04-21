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AI Blueprint for GTM

GTM leaders: Stop piloting AI. Start driving revenue.

See the AI blueprint Snowflake used to increase win rates, shorten sales cycles and make better decisions across sales and marketing.

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Where AI actually moves revenue

Optimize campaigns in flight, not after

Real-time insights across paid and owned channels to forecast and shift budget while campaigns are still running.

How Snowflake's PMM and Growth Build Campaigns with AI

Every interaction makes the next one sharper

Convert customer intent, campaign engagement and sales conversations into personalized interactions. Segmentation and targeting improves over time.

How Snowflake's ABM Team Delivers Intel for 30 accounts at once

Every rep walks in fully briefed

AI synthesizes CRM history, call transcripts, news and engagement signals into a single account view, compressing days of research into minutes for every meeting.

How Snowflake's VP of Sales Gives Every Rep Top-Performer Context

in partnership with

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Real GTM teams.Measurable results.

99%+

faster campaign reporting, down from 5 days to 3 minutes

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$1.4M

savings through greater sales team efficiency

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DAILY personalized guidance on who to engage

“Now, with AI-powered next-best-content recommendations and natural language access to commercial insights on Snowflake, sales reps get daily personalized guidance on who to engage, when, and with what message.”

Emmanuel Frenehard
Chief Digital Officer, Sanofi

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WEBINAR

How to Build an AI-First Revenue Engine

Join Snowflake and Accenture for an exec-led conversation on what it takes to move from fragmented systems to an AI-driven revenue engine.

How GTM leaders and teams use AI

Snowflake CMO Denise Persson On What Powers Marketing's Future

At Cannes Lions 2026, Snowflake CMO Denise Persson sits down with Data Cloud Now anchor Ryan Green to discuss what's top of mind for media and entertainment leaders: building the AI operating model.

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Resources built for revenue leaders

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Take the next steps with Snowflake

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The blueprint is here. The next move is yours.

Get the four-part RAMP framework, the lessons and the playbook from Snowflake’s GTM team.

Get the ebook
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Put the playbook into practice

Get the four-part RAMP framework, the lessons and the playbook from Snowflake’s GTM team.

Explore Snowflake CoWork

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