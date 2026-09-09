Every fellow CRO and CMO we talk to is asking the same question: We've invested in AI, we have pilots running, people are using it, so why isn't it producing real ROI?
Today we're releasing “The GTM Leader’s Blueprint for AI Transformation” to answer it. This is the full account of how our sales and marketing teams at Snowflake drive revenue impact with AI across the customer lifecycle and the repeatable framework any GTM leader can use to do the same.
We faced that question ourselves. And what we found surprised us: technology wasn't the issue. The issue was structural. In companies where winning a customer requires sales and marketing to engage multiple buyers across a complex sales cycle, the two functions are still operating separately. They’re optimizing for separate goals, working off separate data and telling two versions of the same story. AI made that gap far more visible, but it didn't close it on its own.
What AI gave us was a shared nervous system: one source of truth that both functions reason from, so the conversation shifts from whose numbers are right to what we're going to do about it.
Getting there takes more than better tooling. It means redesigning how both teams actually work together: the processes that connect them, the data foundation underneath them, the way you measure success and the culture that determines whether adoption is real or merely performative.
We learned this by doing it ourselves; by seeing what worked, what didn't and where we had to rethink our approach. “The GTM Leader’s Blueprint” turns those lessons into the complete framework we'd hand to any leader ready to lead the same transformation.
The problem isn't AI adoption; it's where the revenue is leaking
Most B2B GTM teams are getting faster at tasks that don't move the revenue number. Marketing produces content more quickly. Sales summarizes calls more efficiently. Everyone feels more productive. Yet speed at isolated tasks only becomes pipeline when those tasks are part of a connected, end-to-end workflow — and most organizations haven't built that workflow yet.
The intelligence needed to drive revenue impact already exists inside your organization. It's sitting in every campaign touch, every call transcript, every support ticket and every product signal. The problem isn't that the signal is missing. It's that none of it arrives together. Sales doesn't know what marketing saw. Marketing doesn't know what sales heard. And by the time someone manually pieces it together, the moment to act has already passed.
When we mapped where this actually costs revenue, four leaks emerged: the silent leak, the handoff leak, the value gap leak and the velocity leak. Each one is specific, measurable and fixable. The ebook shows you exactly how.
A new operating model, not a tool rollout
Before touching a single tool, you need to establish the human conditions that make transformation real. Every AI initiative has four dimensions — people, process, technology and values — and AI makes them deeply interdependent. You can no longer transform one in isolation; all four have to move together.
The dimension most organizations underinvest in is values. Real transformation asks people to unlearn workflows they've spent years mastering and to step into genuine uncertainty. That only happens in an environment built on empathy and trust.
Leaders have to acknowledge this discomfort, create space for questions and show that not having all the answers is part of the process.
Trust between teams follows from that, as does confidence in the shared data both functions are now reasoning from together. The third value is nonnegotiable: responsible AI. Every AI-assisted output has a named human accountable for it.
From insight to impact: The RAMP framework
RAMP (Reveal, Architect, Mobilize, Prove) is the methodology we built to close the gap between AI capability and revenue impact, and it's the backbone of the ebook. It isn't a one-time program. It runs in cycles with each loop compounding on the last. The ebook walks you through each phase: the diagnostic questions, the governance model, the measurement approach and the mistakes we made along the way.
What it produced
Over 18 months, across more than 6,000 employees, each build we shipped closed a specific, named leak and the results showed up in the numbers:
Improved win rates contributed to approximately 37% YoY revenue growth in EMEA.1
Sales cycles shortened by 25-30% in EMEA within six months.2
2,600 hours unlocked weekly for high-value, strategic work.3
2.3x lift in meetings booked in high-potential accounts with 38% less marketing spend.4
92% of marketers say AI enables work that was previously impossible. 5
The same pattern holds for the customers building on Snowflake.
"Every field interaction is now informed by a complete, live picture of the customer, turning coverage into precision at scale."
Shriram Vijayakumar
Head of Business Solutions , Commercial & Launch Strategy, Novartis International
"Our sales teams were spending thousands of hours a month on manual research, report generation and pipeline analysis. With our AI Sales Cockpit, lifecycle marketing automation and agentic BI built on Snowflake, insight reports are generated 96% faster, campaigns trigger autonomously and reps get real-time intelligence without asking. That's over 2,000 hours a month returned to selling and $1.4 million in recovered team capacity."
Trevor Hadley
VP of Enterprise Sales, Fin (Intercom)
Get the blueprint
We believe AI is the most significant shift in how GTM teams operate since CRM. The companies that win won't be the ones with the best models. They'll be the ones that connect AI to the moments where revenue decisions get made.
In partnership with:
Download “The GTM Leader’s Blueprint for AI Transformation” now.
Get the full RAMP playbook, the diagnostic questions for each phase and everything you need to start driving real impact with AI.
1 Snowflake Form 10-Q, Three Months Ended April 30, 2026. Source.
2 September 2025-April 2026
3 Based on average time saved per user per week multiplied by active users once the assistant was rolled out. Source.
4 Snowflake's ABM team achieved a 2.3x lift in meetings booked and spent 38% less by using Snowflake AI for targeted campaigns and more personalized messaging. Source.
5 Based on Snowflake's internal survey in June 2026. Source.