

Every fellow CRO and CMO we talk to is asking the same question: We've invested in AI, we have pilots running, people are using it, so why isn't it producing real ROI?

Today we're releasing “The GTM Leader’s Blueprint for AI Transformation” to answer it. This is the full account of how our sales and marketing teams at Snowflake drive revenue impact with AI across the customer lifecycle and the repeatable framework any GTM leader can use to do the same.



We faced that question ourselves. And what we found surprised us: technology wasn't the issue. The issue was structural. In companies where winning a customer requires sales and marketing to engage multiple buyers across a complex sales cycle, the two functions are still operating separately. They’re optimizing for separate goals, working off separate data and telling two versions of the same story. AI made that gap far more visible, but it didn't close it on its own.

What AI gave us was a shared nervous system: one source of truth that both functions reason from, so the conversation shifts from whose numbers are right to what we're going to do about it.

Getting there takes more than better tooling. It means redesigning how both teams actually work together: the processes that connect them, the data foundation underneath them, the way you measure success and the culture that determines whether adoption is real or merely performative.

We learned this by doing it ourselves; by seeing what worked, what didn't and where we had to rethink our approach. “The GTM Leader’s Blueprint” turns those lessons into the complete framework we'd hand to any leader ready to lead the same transformation.

The problem isn't AI adoption; it's where the revenue is leaking

Most B2B GTM teams are getting faster at tasks that don't move the revenue number. Marketing produces content more quickly. Sales summarizes calls more efficiently. Everyone feels more productive. Yet speed at isolated tasks only becomes pipeline when those tasks are part of a connected, end-to-end workflow — and most organizations haven't built that workflow yet.

The intelligence needed to drive revenue impact already exists inside your organization. It's sitting in every campaign touch, every call transcript, every support ticket and every product signal. The problem isn't that the signal is missing. It's that none of it arrives together. Sales doesn't know what marketing saw. Marketing doesn't know what sales heard. And by the time someone manually pieces it together, the moment to act has already passed.

When we mapped where this actually costs revenue, four leaks emerged: the silent leak, the handoff leak, the value gap leak and the velocity leak. Each one is specific, measurable and fixable. The ebook shows you exactly how.