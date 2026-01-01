AI for Marketing: How to Build Trusted, Scalable Workflows
AI is moving marketing from tools that assist to agents that can coordinate decisions and take action. Learn how governed data, shared business context and clear operating boundaries help teams scale these capabilities without sacrificing trust, data governance or measurable business impact.
AI IN MARKETING DEFINED
AI in marketing is the use of predictive, generative and agentic systems to interpret marketing data, support decisions and carry work through marketing workflows.
For the past several years, marketing teams have worked through successive phases of AI adoption: first asking whether they should use it, then where it could help, then how to operationalize it. Now, the standard is higher. Leadership is asking what can be trusted, what’s scalable and how to get the expected ROI from AI investments.
Marketing AI is also more capable. Systems can now select tools, invoke workflows, shape decisions and take action with limited human intervention. Marketing is moving from tools that assist to agents that act. While this shift is enabling more work than ever before, it also raises the stakes for the data, definitions and controls beneath the workflow. When inputs are incomplete, inconsistent or used outside their intended purpose, AI systems can carry error and privacy risk downstream before anyone has an opportunity to catch it.
The challenge, then, isn’t simply to add AI to more marketing tools. Organizations need to connect AI systems to governed data, shared business context and clear operating boundaries, while preserving human judgment over objectives, creative quality and consequential decisions.
As Snowflake CMO Denise Persson writes, “The marketing leaders who will thrive in the agentic era are the ones who understand that governance and innovation are not opposites.”
What is AI in marketing?
AI in marketing is the use of predictive AI, generative AI and agentic systems to interpret marketing data, support decisions and carry work through marketing workflows.
- Predictive AI estimates what is likely to happen: It helps marketers identify patterns in customer and campaign data, from conversion propensity and churn risk to demand and customer lifetime value.
- Generative AI turns context into new material: It produces or adapts text, images and analysis using the instructions, source information and audience context supplied to it.
- Agentic AI coordinates multistep work: It retrieves information, selects among approved tools and continues a task within the limits set by the application.
These capabilities often connect in a workflow. For example, a predictive model might identify customers with a high likelihood of churning, while a generative system prepares messages for the resulting segments. An agent may then check eligibility, route the campaign for approval and coordinate activation.
AI for marketing content and creative
Generative AI helps marketing teams produce and adapt campaign assets faster, particularly when one campaign needs to support several audiences, formats and channels.
Common applications include:
- Campaign development: Turn an approved brief into initial copy, visual concepts and messaging variations.
- Channel adaptation: Rework source material for email, paid media, social, landing pages and other formats.
- Content analysis: Classify assets, extract themes from customer feedback and compare drafts with approved claims or terminology.
- Content operations: Tag, summarize and organize growing content libraries so teams can find and reuse relevant material.
The model can only produce a useful asset when it has enough context to understand both the message and its boundaries. Approved product information determines which claims it can support, while audience and campaign context clarifies what the asset needs to accomplish. Brand standards, legal requirements and channel rules then constrain how that message can be expressed in the final format.
Keeping those inputs separate from the creative instruction also improves review. Teams can validate claims, terminology and disclosures against approved sources, then apply human judgment to audience fit, originality and persuasive quality.
Learn how to get reliable data quality in Snowflake — directly in the platform, without requiring extra tools or infrastructure:
AI for personalization and audience intelligence
Personalization has long relied on segmentation, scoring and recommendation models. AI enhances these processes by interpreting a broader mix of behavioral, transactional and unstructured signals, then adjusting the output as customer context changes.
The system has to identify the customer, interpret the available signals and determine which actions are relevant and permitted. AI can then support several parts of that process:
- Segmentation: Identify groups of customers or accounts from patterns that may be difficult to capture through manually defined rules.
- Propensity and churn modeling: Estimate how likely a customer is to convert, disengage or respond to a specific action as new signals arrive.
- Customer lifetime value: Project the future value of a customer relationship using a wider set of behavioral and transactional inputs.
- Recommendations: Rank products, offers, content or next actions against the customer’s current context and the available options.
- Message adaptation: Adjust language, format or creative for an audience, channel or stage of the customer journey.
These applications depend on three related requirements: enough context to understand the customer’s current situation, rules that determine which responses are permitted and a reliable way to connect activity to the correct customer, account or buying group.
HelloFresh
HelloFresh uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud as a centralized data platform to unify fragmented data sources, accelerate time to insight and support real-time decision-making across menu development, pricing, promotions, warehouse operations and supply chain management. With Snowflake and Snowplow, HelloFresh replaced third-party analytics tools with first-party customer interaction data, strengthening privacy compliance capabilities, improving personalization and reducing costs by 30% while maintaining 99.9% system availability.
AI for campaign planning and optimization
Forecasting, lead scoring and optimization rules already play established roles in campaign planning. AI changes how those methods can work together by analyzing a broader set of audience, creative, channel and outcome signals, then revising recommendations as performance changes.
Common applications include:
- Audience planning: Combine propensity, churn and customer value estimates to prioritize customers or accounts for a specific campaign objective.
- Forecasting: Estimate demand, conversion, pipeline or revenue using current campaign, customer and market signals.
- Lead scoring: Update the rank of leads or accounts as new behavior, firmographic information and downstream outcomes become available.
- Budget allocation: Compare performance across campaigns and channels, then recommend where additional spend is most likely to improve the selected outcome.
- Programmatic advertising: Adjust bids, placements and audience delivery as performance and inventory conditions change.
- Campaign optimization: Identify whether changes to audience, creative, offer, channel or spend are most likely to improve results.
- Marketing-to-sales handoff: Pass the score, supporting signals and predicted outcome to sales so the ranking informs the next action.
AI can analyze more of the campaign and recommend changes more frequently, but the organization still needs to define the objective, standardize the underlying metrics and use experiments or appropriate attribution methods to determine whether the campaign caused the observed result.
AI automation and marketing agents
Traditional marketing automation works well when teams can define the trigger and response in advance. AI agents support workflows that require investigation before the next action is clear. When campaign performance declines, for example, the appropriate response depends on the cause — low delivery, audience fatigue, weak creative and incomplete conversion data require different actions.
Marketing agents can support work such as:
- Campaign monitoring: Compare current performance with budget, pacing and outcome targets.
- Performance investigation: Examine audience frequency, channel delivery, creative response and measurement freshness.
- Workflow coordination: Route recommendations, approvals and completed actions among marketing systems.
- Lead and audience operations: Qualify, enrich or route records using current first-party data and defined business rules.
- Next-best-action workflows: Recommend or carry out an approved response based on customer context.
These workflows vary in how much responsibility the system carries. A copilot supports interactive tasks — the marketer might request an analysis, review the result delivered by the copilot and decide what happens next. An agent can continue through more of the workflow, using approved tools to investigate a problem, prepare a recommendation, route work or take a permitted action.
As the system assumes more intermediate work, its operating boundaries become more important. Service identities, tool permissions, approval thresholds, budget limits and stop conditions define those boundaries to keep agents from taking action they shouldn’t.
How to make AI marketing workflows more reliable
Reliability depends on carrying the right context and controls through each stage of the workflow. This includes connecting customer and campaign data, standardizing business definitions, enforcing privacy and access requirements, limiting agent authority and evaluating whether outputs support the intended business outcome.
More capable models don’t resolve unreliable definitions, fragmented customer context or inappropriate access. As Snowflake’s Patrick Crosby writes, “This doesn’t get solved with better models. It gets addressed with a flexible data and AI foundation.” Reliability depends on carrying the right context and controls through each stage of the workflow.
Connect customer and campaign data
Marketing decisions draw from customer relationship management records, transactions, product activity, web behavior, campaign exposure, consent status and downstream outcomes. Each system captures only part of the customer relationship. When those records remain separate, segmentation may use one customer identity, activation another and measurement a third.
A connected customer 360 gives models and applications access to a consistent identity and interaction history. Identity resolution links records across systems, while data freshness should match the workflow. For example, a quarterly planning model may tolerate a slower refresh cycle, but a next-best-action workflow needs current purchases, product activity, campaign exposure and consent before it selects a response.
Teams should also monitor the data feeding the workflow. Missing fields, delayed updates and changes in source coverage can create plausible-looking but inaccurate outputs.
QUICK TIP
Test the identity handoff across the full workflow. Confirm that segmentation, activation and measurement are using the same customer or account definition before trusting the result.
Standardize metrics and business definitions
A column name doesn’t tell a model how the organization defines it. For example, a conversion may represent a form submission in one platform, a completed purchase in another and a sales-accepted opportunity in a third. Revenue may refer to bookings, recognized revenue or projected customer value. Each definition might be valid but support different marketing decisions.
Semantic context makes distinctions explicit through governed metrics, views, metadata and relationships among business entities. It can also preserve attribution windows, audience exclusions, offer eligibility and marketing-to-sales handoff criteria.
Important definitions should have a named owner or steward who approves changes and resolves differences across marketing, sales, finance and analytics. Without that ownership, models and reports can continue using different versions of the same metric long after the organization believes the issue has been settled.
Enforce privacy, consent and access controls
Marketing workflows often use personal, behavioral and commercially sensitive data. Those records remain subject to access, consent and permitted-use requirements when a model retrieves them or an agent acts on them.
Role-based access controls (RBAC) limit which users and service identities can view customer-level data. Classification and masking protect sensitive fields, while consent and preference records determine which audiences, offers and channels are available to the workflow.
Why the data was collected is also a factor. Information gathered to provide a service may not be allowed to be used for targeting or modeling. Regional privacy requirements, contracts and retention policies may narrow the available use further.
For partner collaboration, data clean rooms support approved audience and measurement analysis without exposing raw customer records to another participant. They help control how data is joined and analyzed, but they don’t replace consent, contractual review or applicable legal requirements.
Audit records should show which data the application accessed, which policies applied and how the resulting output was used.
Limit agent permissions and actions
Operational risk increases with the authority granted to the system because the same error can produce very different consequences depending on whether the system only recommends an action or carries it out. For this reason, agentic workflows need action-level permissions in addition to data access controls.
An agent may be allowed to:
- Read campaign performance but not change spend or adjust spend only within a certain range
- Draft an audience but not activate it
- Pause a campaign under defined conditions but require approval before restarting it
- Generate and route content but not be granted permission to publish it
Service identities, tool permissions, approval thresholds, budget caps and stop conditions define the agent’s operating boundary. The application should grant only the tools and authority required for the assigned task.
Teams also need traces that show which data the agent used, which tools it called and how it reached the final result. These records support audit processes and review when the workflow produces an unexpected result or crosses an approval threshold.
Evaluate outputs against business outcomes
Evaluation needs to answer two separate questions: Did the AI system perform its assigned task correctly, and did that task contribute to the marketing outcome the organization intended to improve?
At the task level, the criteria depend on the type of AI involved. A predictive model should produce estimates that correspond with observed outcomes and improve the decision it supports. A generative system should use accurate facts, approved terminology and required disclosures. An agent must select the appropriate tools, remain within its authority and escalate or recover when a data source or downstream service fails.
To evaluate whether the system optimized the right result, teams must define the objective, measurement window and comparison method before the system begins optimizing against a metric. Otherwise, a workflow might improve click-through rate at the expense of qualified pipeline, for example, or increase attributed conversions without producing incremental revenue.
Measurement design determines what conclusions the organization can support. Customers selected for a campaign may already have higher purchase intent than those left out, so experiments, control groups and appropriate attribution methods remain necessary to distinguish campaign impact from outcomes that were likely to occur anyway.
Monitor content quality and bias
AI systems reflect the quality and distribution of the information they use. Errors can be introduced when source data is outdated, incomplete or inconsistent, and bias can enter when some customers, behaviors or outcomes are represented more fully than others. For example, historical marketing data carries the effects of earlier targeting, eligibility and measurement decisions, so the patterns in the data may reflect how the organization operated rather than how customers would have responded under equal conditions.
Addressing content quality and bias begins with governed, current source data and documented definitions, but it also requires active testing. Review criteria, representative evaluation data, group-level performance analysis and human oversight help identify where the system produces unsupported content, uneven error rates or systematically different outcomes for different audiences. When those patterns appear, teams should correct the data, labels, instructions or decision rules that produced them rather than relying only on downstream review.
COMMON PITFALL
A common mistake is treating better task performance as proof of business impact. An AI workflow can improve prediction accuracy, content quality or click-through rate without increasing qualified pipeline or incremental revenue.
How Snowflake supports AI in marketing
Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Marketing gives marketing teams a shared environment for working with customer, product and campaign data, then applying AI to that information without requiring a separate architecture for each use case.
Snowflake CoWork gives marketers and other business users a conversational interface for investigating governed enterprise data and carrying approved work forward. A marketer could use CoWork to examine a change in campaign performance, compare media results with pipeline or transaction data, and prepare a recommendation grounded in the organization’s current data and semantic context.
Snowflake AI Functions support repeatable AI processing within the data workflows behind those experiences. Marketing, analytics and data teams can use them to classify content, extract information, summarize campaign results, analyze customer feedback and generate material from approved product or campaign context, without first moving the underlying data to a separate AI processing environment.
For workflows that need to continue across several steps or tools, Cortex Agents provides the underlying orchestration. An agent can use Cortex Analyst to query structured data, Cortex Search to retrieve information from unstructured sources and custom tools to connect the resulting insight with an approved business process. The tools and permissions assigned to the agent determine whether the workflow stops at analysis, prepares a recommendation, routes work for approval or continues into another system.
Snowflake Horizon Catalog carries governance across these data and AI workloads. Classification, masking, role-based access and lineage remain connected to the underlying data, helping teams control which users and service identities can access customer information and how that information is used. Cortex AI Guardrails adds runtime protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attempts for supported agentic experiences.
Snowflake Data Clean Rooms extends the same governed approach to collaboration among advertisers, publishers and other partners. Data Clean Rooms are designed to allow participants to perform approved audience and measurement analysis without exposing raw customer records, while retaining defined controls over how data is joined, queried and used.
Together, these capabilities allow marketing teams to use different models, applications and activation platforms while keeping the data, semantic context and policies beneath those workflows consistent.
The advantage will come from how AI is governed
As AI capabilities become more widely available, access to AI models will become a commodity. The greater advantage will come from how effectively an organization connects model capabilities to its own customer knowledge, business rules and decision-making processes.
The companies that gain the most from marketing AI will be those that treat it as an operating model rather than a collection of features. They will design for accountability from the beginning, expand autonomy strategically and use AI to strengthen — not replace — the human judgment behind the work.
KEY TAKEAWAY
The value of AI in marketing depends less on the model itself than on the foundation beneath it. Teams that connect AI to governed data, shared business definitions and clear operating boundaries can scale automation and agentic workflows while preserving trust, data governance and measurable business impact.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about AI for marketing, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between predictive, generative and agentic AI in marketing?
Predictive AI forecasts customer behavior, generative AI creates content and agentic AI executes and optimizes campaigns with human oversight. In simple terms: predictive informs, generative creates and agentic acts.
Is AI going to replace marketers?
AI will automate tasks like drafting, segmentation and reporting, allowing marketers to focus more on strategy, creativity and judgment. It’s more likely to expand what marketing teams can do than replace them.
What data do you need before AI marketing delivers results?
You need unified, high-quality first-party data, including behavioral, transactional and profile data. AI marketing performs poorly when data is fragmented, inconsistent or ungoverned.
How do you get started with AI marketing?
First, unify your customer data and establish governance. Then choose one high-value use case, such as segmentation or content creation, prove ROI and scale into more advanced agentic workflows.
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