Large Language Models: How to Choose and Specialize LLMs for Production

The most capable available model isn’t necessarily the best production model. Higher-capability models often carry higher inference cost and latency, and a simpler workload may not benefit enough from the extra capability to justify either. A better starting point is the workload: establish the quality the application needs, evaluate candidate models against representative data, then compare the cost and latency required to reach that threshold.

Establish the quality threshold first

General benchmarks can narrow the candidate set, but they don’t tell you whether a model performs reliably on your documents, prompts and edge cases. Run candidate models against a representative evaluation set and define what acceptable performance looks like for the workload before optimizing around price or speed.

That threshold will differ by task. For example, a customer-facing answer grounded in financial documentation may require substantially stronger factual reliability than a first-pass document classification job. Once several models meet the required bar, their differences in latency, throughput and cost become much more useful for making the final choice.

Right-size the model

For predictable, high-volume workloads, a smaller model that consistently clears the quality threshold may be a better production fit. A smaller model can often be specialized for a particular task, potentially providing the required task performance at a fraction of the inference cost of a larger general-purpose model.

Small language models (SLMs) generally require less memory and compute than larger models, while mixture-of-experts (MoE) architectures may contain a very large total parameter count but activate only a subset of expert components for each token. For production planning, measured workload performance, active computation, latency and serving cost are more informative than the headline parameter number.

Let workload requirements narrow the candidates

Some requirements rule models in or out before cost optimization begins. An application working with images, audio or video, for example, needs the appropriate multimodal support. Code-heavy workloads may benefit from models trained or post-trained for programming, while an application that depends on function calling or structured JSON output should evaluate those behaviors directly rather than infer them from a general benchmark score.

Choose the deployment model at the same time

How the model is available can affect the surrounding architecture as much as its benchmark performance. Open-weights models can be deployed and adapted under the terms of their licenses, giving teams more control over hardware, model configuration, data location and inference optimization. Proprietary models generally shift more of the serving infrastructure to an API or managed service.

The trade-off depends on the workload and the organization operating it. Request volume, latency requirements, data-handling constraints, available engineering capacity and the need for customization can all influence whether running a model directly or using managed inference is the better fit.

Evaluate the model as part of the production system

Because prompt design, retrieval quality, context length and application logic can all change the quality and cost observed in production, model evaluation and optimization are increasingly treated as an iterative workflow.