Dora Kondeva

Dora is a B2B SaaS marketing leader with two decades of expertise in scaling high-impact revenue engines. She specializes in integrating marketing, product and sales strategies to drive customer acquisition, adoption and revenue expansion. Her career spans driving growth across tech companies of all sizes, from early startups to global leaders like Amplitude, Palo Alto Networks, Atlassian and currently Snowflake, where she heads the Growth GTM organization. A passionate community advocate, Dora frequently shares insights on modernizing marketing and GTM teams through AI innovation.