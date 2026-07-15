AI for GTM Leaders: Transforming Marketing and Sales Performance

The gap between GTM leaders and laggards is widening, and AI is the dividing line. CMOs and CROs who operationalize AI now will outpace competitors on pipeline velocity, personalisation at scale and revenue predictability. Those who wait will inherit the gap.

Join Snowflake and Hightouch for an exclusive executive session to see how GTM leaders are deploying AI to align sales and marketing on a single source of truth and move from reactive reporting to proactive growth decisions. You'll hear from experts making this happen, too: Leaders at MoneyLion will share how they have revolutionized marketing by using AI, from campaign planning and content generation through personalized 1:1 delivery and impactful insights beyond human scale.

You'll gain: