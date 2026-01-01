Nicola Tagoe is a Product Marketing Manager at Snowflake, where she leads go-to-market strategy and messaging for AI solutions aimed at business leaders across EMEA. Her work focuses on connecting data and AI capabilities to the strategic priorities of business functions, making the commercial value of AI clearer and more actionable for non-technical leaders. Prior to Snowflake, Nicola worked in go-to-market marketing at Microsoft across cloud and AI, and in technology consulting, delivering transformation programs for AWS partners.