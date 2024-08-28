A New Era of Lifecycle Marketing with the AI Data Cloud and AI Decisioning

Every business has key customer behaviors it aims to drive — whether it's encouraging repeat purchases, promoting product upgrades or boosting add-on services. Yet, despite access to advanced marketing technology and rich customer profiles, most businesses still rely on broad, generalized lifecycle marketing campaigns that fail to engage with customers. The reason is clear: Manually managing the countless experiments needed to uncover and deliver the perfect message for each individual — across thousands or even millions of customers — is simply beyond human capability.
But what if AI could solve this?
It can. AI Decisioning, a groundbreaking new Snowflake Native App developed by Hightouch on the AI Data Cloud, is designed to eliminate guesswork from lifecycle marketing once and for all. AI Decisioning uses Snowflake’s Native App Framework and harnesses the full power of Cortex AI, setting a new benchmark for scalable experimentation and personalized customer engagement.
How AI Decisioning transforms marketing
AI Decisioning leverages Cortex’s advanced AI capabilities to address the age-old challenge of delivering the best message through the best channel at the best time. Marketers set goal metrics, provide content variations and define strategic guardrails, while data teams manage comprehensive data in the AI Data Cloud — from customer behavior to product and offer catalogs. AI Decisioning takes it from there, continuously experimenting and learning to find the most effective ways to engage each customer. This powerful combination of automation and human oversight transforms marketing from a resource-intensive guessing game into a precision-driven strategy that drives measurable results.
AI Decisioning forever changes how marketers set up and manage campaigns, enabling personalized customer engagement at scale. By facilitating continuous experimentation and real-time learning, AI Decisioning empowers marketers to move beyond broad-based strategies to an AI-driven approach that discovers and delivers the most effective messages for each user, driving more key customer behaviors that result in better business outcomes.
AI Decisioning in action
To illustrate the power of AI Decisioning, consider a large airline with 10 million customers. While booked flights are a primary revenue driver, the airline knows that additional services, such as checked bags, trip insurance and seat upgrades, are critical to boosting its bottom line.
Traditional strategy: Historically, the marketing strategy involved sending generic post-booking messages to all customers or, at best, manually segmenting them into broad groups based on basic demographics or past behavior. This approach, even with ongoing A/B testing efforts, has resulted in suboptimal engagement and imprecise messaging.
With AI Decisioning: AI Decisioning revolutionizes this approach by delivering hyper-personalized messages, tailored to each customer’s unique behaviors and preferences. It continuously experiments and analyzes data from the airline’s AI Data Cloud to customize post-purchase offers, such as seat upgrades, excursions or trip insurance. The system dynamically selects the best offers, channels and timing for each customer, ensuring maximum impact and engagement.
This level of personalization enhances customer engagement and significantly increases revenue from ancillary services, all while improving the efficiency of the airline’s marketing efforts.
How it works
AI Decisioning simplifies and supercharges the entire lifecycle marketing process, from setting campaign goals to delivering personalized messages and measuring results. Here’s how it works:
Marketing inputs
Marketers begin by using AI Decisioning’s self-serve interface to define desired outcomes, such as increasing purchases or reducing churn. They also provide campaign types and content variations, such as product offerings or subject lines, along with strategic messaging guardrails to ensure brand consistency and control.
Data integration
As a Snowflake Native App, AI Decisioning leverages the existing data within an organization’s AI Data Cloud, including customer behaviors and product and offer details. During a one-time setup, your data owner maps your existing data schemas within the UI, which fuels AI Decisioning’s models. Snowflake Cortex AI processes and analyzes this data using sophisticated machine learning algorithms directly within your Snowflake environment, ensuring that your data remains secure and accessible without the need for complex migrations or duplications.
Martech integrations
When AI Decisioning determines the optimal content, it automatically triggers and populates messages to be sent from your existing marketing platforms. With 200+ integrations, AI Decisioning seamlessly connects with platforms like Iterable, Braze and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, ensuring that your current lifecycle workflows are enhanced without disruption to current campaigns.
Experimentation
As it runs, AI Decisioning continuously experiments by testing all of the possible campaign and messaging combinations to discover the most effective strategies for engaging each individual customer. This iterative process, powered by Snowflake’s scalable infrastructure, enables marketers to achieve unprecedented experimentation volume and precision in uncovering and delivering the best messages for each user.
Transparency
To ensure that your team feels confident in each decision, AI Decisioning offers comprehensive visibility into its decision-making process through a detailed inspector feature. This allows users to monitor and understand real-time campaign optimizations, track historical user interactions, comprehend the reasoning behind each decision and anticipate future messaging strategies.
Measurement
In addition to decision-making insights, the platform provides detailed performance analytics. Users can view key metrics and performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of AI Decisioning on their live campaigns. These same insights are also available within your Snowflake AI Data Cloud to be used across the organization.
Getting started
AI Decisioning is now available as a Snowflake Native App, making it easy for Snowflake customers to power AI Decisioning with their existing data in the AI Data Cloud for Marketing. We invite you to discover how AI Decisioning can transform your marketing efforts. Learn more and to schedule a demo with the team.
About Hightouch
Hightouch is a leading composable CDP, empowering companies to activate their data platform for personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations, like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, the NBA, Calendly, Spotify and GameStop, Hightouch enables companies to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing and move faster by leveraging data across their organizations.