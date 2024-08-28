A New Era of Lifecycle Marketing with the AI Data Cloud and AI Decisioning

Every business has key customer behaviors it aims to drive — whether it's encouraging repeat purchases, promoting product upgrades or boosting add-on services. Yet, despite access to advanced marketing technology and rich customer profiles, most businesses still rely on broad, generalized lifecycle marketing campaigns that fail to engage with customers. The reason is clear: Manually managing the countless experiments needed to uncover and deliver the perfect message for each individual — across thousands or even millions of customers — is simply beyond human capability.

But what if AI could solve this?

It can. AI Decisioning, a groundbreaking new Snowflake Native App developed by Hightouch on the AI Data Cloud, is designed to eliminate guesswork from lifecycle marketing once and for all. AI Decisioning uses Snowflake’s Native App Framework and harnesses the full power of Cortex AI, setting a new benchmark for scalable experimentation and personalized customer engagement.

How AI Decisioning transforms marketing

AI Decisioning leverages Cortex’s advanced AI capabilities to address the age-old challenge of delivering the best message through the best channel at the best time. Marketers set goal metrics, provide content variations and define strategic guardrails, while data teams manage comprehensive data in the AI Data Cloud — from customer behavior to product and offer catalogs. AI Decisioning takes it from there, continuously experimenting and learning to find the most effective ways to engage each customer. This powerful combination of automation and human oversight transforms marketing from a resource-intensive guessing game into a precision-driven strategy that drives measurable results.

AI Decisioning forever changes how marketers set up and manage campaigns, enabling personalized customer engagement at scale. By facilitating continuous experimentation and real-time learning, AI Decisioning empowers marketers to move beyond broad-based strategies to an AI-driven approach that discovers and delivers the most effective messages for each user, driving more key customer behaviors that result in better business outcomes.