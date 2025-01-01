HelloFresh Makes Meal-Planning Easy with Insights from Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

HelloFresh is on a mission to change the way people eat forever. For more than 14 years the company has transformed the everyday challenge of figuring out what’s for dinner into an opportunity to deliver convenient, home-cooked meals right to your door.

It uses a direct-to-consumer model, which minimizes food waste and lowers carbon emissions, enabling it to deliver around a billion meals each year across 18 active countries. At the heart of this service is a dedication to technology-driven decision-making.

“Data is the cornerstone of every decision HelloFresh makes,” says David Castro-Gavino, Global VP of Data at HelloFresh. “We use it to inform strategy — from menu development to pricing and promotion — enhance operational efficiency, gain insight into customer needs and support continuous improvement.”

Today, the company uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to give everyone across the organization — from leadership and business units to operational teams and analytics groups — the ability to use data to drive HelloFresh to success.