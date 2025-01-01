CUSTOMER STORIES
HelloFresh Makes Meal-Planning Easy with Insights from Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud
The meal delivery service relies on real-time data to inform strategy, enhance operational efficiency and gain granular customer insights
30% lower costs
99.9% system availability
IndustryRetail & Consumer Goods
LocationBerlin, Germany
Data-based dining delivered to your door
HelloFresh is on a mission to change the way people eat forever. For more than 14 years the company has transformed the everyday challenge of figuring out what’s for dinner into an opportunity to deliver convenient, home-cooked meals right to your door.
It uses a direct-to-consumer model, which minimizes food waste and lowers carbon emissions, enabling it to deliver around a billion meals each year across 18 active countries. At the heart of this service is a dedication to technology-driven decision-making.
“Data is the cornerstone of every decision HelloFresh makes,” says David Castro-Gavino, Global VP of Data at HelloFresh. “We use it to inform strategy — from menu development to pricing and promotion — enhance operational efficiency, gain insight into customer needs and support continuous improvement.”
Today, the company uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to give everyone across the organization — from leadership and business units to operational teams and analytics groups — the ability to use data to drive HelloFresh to success.
Story highlights
Consolidating growing volumes of data into a centralized data platform: With Snowflake, HelloFresh has been able to unite fragmented data sources to accelerate time to insight.
Understanding the customer journey more acutely through granular insights: Using a combination of Snowflake and Snowplow, HelloFresh is able to pull customer insights directly from web interactions to better personalize offerings.
- Making a clear view of operations accessible to all: HelloFresh now has detailed insights into warehouse operations, production efficiency and supply chain management to drive operational efficiency improvements.
A growing appetite for data
As HelloFresh has grown, so have its data requirements, and this was especially true during the global pandemic, when demand and operational complexity both surged. The company sought ways to lower costs, centralize data and enable scalability to deal with future periods of growth.
“We faced challenges with fragmented data sources and slow insight generation,” says Castro-Gavino. “Snowflake’s fully managed data warehousing solution provided us with the agility, reliability and scalability necessary to meet those challenges head-on.”
When HelloFresh started looking for a new data platform, there were a number of things that made Snowflake stand out from alternatives on the market. The idea of a fully managed service with minimal maintenance burden and 99.9% system availability would bring simplicity to HelloFresh’s data operations. The scalability required to handle both high-volume operational workloads and detailed descriptive analytics could help it seamlessly adapt to demand, and near real-time analytics would be vital to helping it react swiftly to market changes.
In addition to all of this, Snowflake’s compatibility with other platforms meant maximum benefit with minimal disruption.
“Snowflake fits naturally into our data stack alongside tools like dbt, Airflow and Tableau. It supports robust security and compliance standards, which attribute the perfect blend of performance, cost control and ease of use to support our evolving data needs.”
David Castro-Gavino
Serving a single source of truth for all business lines
Today, Snowflake sits at the heart of HelloFresh’s data architecture. The company uses it as a centralized data warehouse, providing a single source of truth for high-quality, structured data.
The data teams ingest raw data into Snowflake from an Amazon S3 data lake on AWS before transforming it with tools like dbt Core to ready it for analytical consumption. Airflow then helps to automate and manage pipelines, helping ensure data is refreshed and available in real time.
“We primarily use Snowflake for two types of workloads,” Castro-Gavino says. “The first is descriptive analytics for reporting, KPI tracking and strategic insights into growth, subscribers and revenue. The second is operational analytics, which help us to monitor real-time processes like warehouse operations, production efficiency and supply chain management.”
This insight into warehouse operations is provided by real-time, Snowflake powered dashboards that track critical operational metrics, such as throughput adherence and on-time production. It enables HelloFresh to correct inefficiencies and make swift adjustments to support inventory and supply chain tracking. The result is optimized stocking, deliveries and customer experiences.
The perfect recipe for customer insights
One of HelloFresh’s primary goals was to gain a better understanding of its customers’ needs. The company turned to a Snowflake and Snowplow joint solution to replace its reliance on third-party analytics tools. This strategic move has yielded several benefits.
“Snowplow captures data directly from our customer interactions,” says Castro-Gavino. “This first-party data approach not only boosts the precision of our insights but also significantly strengthens our compliance with privacy regulations, as we have complete control over how data is collected and managed.”
The transition to the Snowflake-Snowplow solution has led to 30% cost savings through more efficient data processes, and with granular tracking capabilities, HelloFresh can understand customer behavior on a much deeper level.
“With richer data at our fingertips, we’re able to optimize marketing spend and drive higher ROI across our digital channels. It’s been a pivotal part of our analytics evolution, allowing us to better serve our customers and drive innovation across the business.”
David Castro-Gavino
Combining the ingredients for operational excellence
With Snowflake providing a single source of truth, HelloFresh has been able to democratize data access across the organization, enhance agility, drive innovation and more easily experiment with new models and optimized processes.
The simplicity of the Snowflake model has also enabled HelloFresh’s data teams to dramatically reduce manual efforts.
“The shift to an automated, self-service model has freed up valuable resources, allowing our teams to focus on more strategic initiatives, rather than routine maintenance,” says Castro-Gavino.
As a result of these benefits, the company is able to leverage real-time data and tailor meal suggestions to individual tastes. Improved inventory management and real-time monitoring helps ensure ingredients are fresh and delivered on time, and the regular analysis of customer feedback makes it easy to refine offerings to further elevate the customer journey.
“One of the biggest advantages is our ability to proactively solve problems,” says Castro-Gavino. “With faster insights, issues can be addressed before they impact service, ensuring reliability and quality in every interaction.”
Next course on the menu…
Moving forward, HelloFresh plans to take advantage of further Snowfake features to continue exploring use cases for advanced analytics. The company is already exploring integrations with AI and machine learning tools, such as Cortex AI, and is incorporating natural language queries as well as automated analysis of customer feedback.
“Continued investments in Snowflake’s evolving feature set will help us unlock even more new use cases, improve data democratization and drive strategic business decisions,” says Castro-Gavino. “We plan to further enhance our operational analytics to capture more granular insights, and streamline our data pipelines and reduce manual interventions to keep us agile and cost-effective.”
This roadmap illustrates the company’s dedication to sustainable innovation and data-driven decision-making. And HelloFresh now has the data foundations to pursue its ultimate goal of becoming the world’s leading, digital-first, fast-moving consumer goods group.
“Our journey is one of continuous evolution. With Snowflake we’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve operational efficiency, drive personalized customer experiences and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market.”