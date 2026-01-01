The clearest way to understand what GDPR requires of a governance program is to map individual articles to the operational capabilities they imply.

GDPR article Requirement Governance program response Article 5 — Principles relating to processing Accuracy, data minimization, purpose limitation and storage limitation Data classification, quality monitoring, retention and deletion policies, purpose-based handling standards Article 25 — Data protection by design and by default Data protection embedded into processing design and default settings Tag-based masking, least-privilege access, default restriction of personal data, policy inheritance Article 30 — Records of processing activities Maintain records of processing activities Data catalog, lineage, processing inventory, ownership records Article 32 — Security of processing Appropriate technical and organizational measures Role-based access control, encryption, column-level controls, monitoring Article 35 — Data protection impact assessment (DPIA) Assess high-risk processing before deployment Risk classification, DPIA workflow, governance review and approval path Article 37 — Designation of a DPO Appoint a DPO in specific circumstances Defined governance roles, escalation paths, review authority and access to records Article 5(2) — Accountability Demonstrate compliance with GDPR principles Audit trail, policy documentation, monitoring and evidence collection

This mapping is useful because GDPR is written as a regulation, not an implementation guide. It establishes what must be enforced — data must be accurate, processing must be recorded, access must be appropriate — without specifying the systems or processes that enable it to be enforced. A governance program serves this function.

Article 25 is worth particular attention. "Privacy by design" requires data protection to be embedded in processing from the start, with personal data restricted by default rather than granted by default. In governance terms, that means classification at or near ingestion, controls attached to data assets and policy logic that applies automatically rather than relying on case-by-case human judgment.

DPIA requirements under Article 35 apply to high-risk processing specifically — large-scale systematic monitoring, special categories of data, automated decision-making with significant effects. Not all processing triggers a DPIA, but a governance program needs a clear path for identifying when one is required and routing it through appropriate review.