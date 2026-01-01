KPIs That Drive Action: How to Define and Measure the Metrics That Matter
KPIs turn strategic goals into measurable signals, but meaningful measurement depends on clear definitions, ownership and governance that keeps teams aligned on what performance actually means.
KPI DEFINED
A key performance indicator (KPI) is a defined measurement used to track progress toward a specific business objective over time. Unlike a general metric, it’s tied to an outcome the organization has decided to monitor and manage.
Dashboards have a way of accumulating numbers. A metric gets added for a quarterly initiative, another appears because an executive asked for it and several more survive long after the decisions they once informed have changed. Eventually, a leadership dashboard might contain dozens of supposedly “key” performance indicators.
At that point, the word key has lost much of its meaning.
Research published by NIST-affiliated researchers found that organizations often assess and improve KPIs through ad hoc processes, despite the role those measures play in evaluating performance and guiding decisions. The researchers argue for a more systematic approach that incorporates organizational objectives and stakeholder input when determining whether a KPI is useful.
When organizations are explicit about which measures deserve the most attention, what thresholds mean and who is expected to respond, they can direct time and resources toward signals that actually warrant action. Without that discipline, dashboards tend to accumulate metrics faster than teams can meaningfully use them.
What is a KPI?
A key performance indicator (KPI) is a quantifiable measure used to assess progress toward an important business objective over a defined period. Its significance comes from the role assigned to it: leaders have identified the measure as important enough to monitor and use when making a particular decision.
Every KPI is a metric, but not every metric is a KPI. Page views, query volume, support tickets and sales calls, for example, all describe some aspect of a business. Any one of them could serve as a KPI in the right context. But a useful KPI needs considerably more definition. At minimum, teams should know its formula, unit, target or acceptable range, owner, review period and authoritative source. Those details establish what’s being measured and how the organization will interpret movement.
KPIs are often quantitative, although qualitative measures can also be used. Employee engagement and customer sentiment, for instance, typically begin with qualitative judgments but rely on consistent collection and scoring methods to produce comparable measures.
Consider monthly recurring revenue (MRR). Reporting that the company has $10 million in MRR describes its current state. If the company has a growth objective, a year-end MRR target, an executive accountable for reviewing progress and agreed actions when growth falls below a particular threshold, MRR is functioning as a KPI. The distinction lies in what happens around the number.
Watch how Marriott built a conversational analytics experience around standardized KPIs, governed semantic models and natural-language access to trusted data:
What makes a KPI “key”?
Calling a metric “key” is a strategic choice about where to direct attention. If a dashboard contains 60 KPIs, the organization has effectively asked its users to decide for themselves which signals deserve priority.
One practical test is to work through six elements:
- Objective: What important business result does the organization want to influence?
- Measure: What signal provides useful evidence of progress?
- Target: What value or range represents acceptable performance?
- Owner: Who is accountable for reviewing the signal and initiating a response?
- Cadence: How often does the measure need to be reviewed?
- Action: What decision follows when the KPI moves outside its expected range?
The last question is especially important. Suppose customer acquisition cost rises 15% this quarter. Would that change campaign spending, channel allocation, pricing or another decision? If nobody would act differently, the metric isn’t going to be useful as a KPI.
Targets should align with the individual organization’s situation and needs. A benchmark taken from an industry report might supply a starting point for discussion, but differences in company size, customer mix, geography or business model can make a generic target misleading.
Cadence should follow the operating reality as well. A supply-chain measure that changes hourly and supports same-day intervention has different freshness requirements from an employee-retention measure reviewed quarterly. Faster updates consume resources without necessarily improving the decision.
Types of KPIs: leading, lagging, strategic and operational
A KPI rarely tells the whole story on its own. To understand what a number is showing — and what kind of response it supports — teams often look at it from several angles: whether it tracks an enterprise outcome or an operational process, whether it signals what has already happened or what might influence the result, and where it sits in the chain from inputs to outcomes.
|Classification
|What it describes
|Example
|Strategic KPI
|Progress toward an enterprise-level objective
|Revenue growth
|Operational KPI
|Performance of a process or activity
|Order fulfillment time
|Functional KPI
|Performance within a particular business function
|Marketing-qualified pipeline
|Leading indicator
|An input or behavior expected to influence a later result
|Qualified opportunities created
|Lagging indicator
|An outcome observed after the underlying activity has occurred
|Quarterly revenue
|Input measure
|Resources entering a process
|Sales capacity
|Process measure
|How work is performed
|Sales-cycle duration
|Output measure
|What the process produces
|Proposals delivered
|Outcome measure
|The result associated with those outputs
|Closed revenue
For decision-making, one of the most useful pairings is leading and lagging indicators.
Lagging indicators confirm results. Revenue, churn and defect rates tell teams what has already happened. Leading indicators move attention further upstream, toward factors that teams still have an opportunity to influence.
The relationship between them can be treated as a hypothesis. A company might assume, for instance, that increasing product activation during a customer’s first week will improve 90-day retention. Activation could then serve as a leading indicator and retention as the lagging result. Over time, the company should test whether changes in activation actually predict retention. Customer behavior, product design or market conditions can alter the relationship, leaving a once-useful leading indicator with little predictive value.
Another useful sequence runs from inputs through processes and outputs to outcomes. Resources enter a process, while work performed within that process produces an output, and those outputs contribute to a business result. Looking across the chain helps teams distinguish the result they ultimately care about from the operational signals available earlier.
Dezerv
Indian wealth management company Dezerv uses Snowflake to unify investment data and give both internal teams and customers near real-time visibility into portfolio performance. Snowflake supports continuous analytics across more than $1 billion in assets under management, while Dezerv’s Wealth Monitor app evaluates roughly $10 billion in assets and lets customers track whether their portfolios are outperforming or underperforming benchmarks.
How to choose KPIs that change behavior
Lists of “50 KPIs every business should track” start at the wrong end of the problem. Selection works better when teams begin with the decision. From there, teams can trace the drivers behind that outcome, identify useful signals and test whether those measures will actually support action. The goal is a focused set of indicators that directs attention where intervention can make a difference.
Start with the decision
Begin with the strategic objective and the decision leaders need to make if performance moves off course. That keeps KPI selection anchored to action rather than to whatever data already happens to be available. Then identify the outcome the organization is trying to influence and work backward toward the signals that provide useful evidence before the final result is known.
Build a driver tree
A driver tree maps the desired outcome to the processes, behaviors and inputs that influence it. In practice, this helps separate lagging results from earlier signals a team still has time to affect.
Suppose a software company wants to improve customer retention. Its driver tree might connect retention to product adoption, which in turn relates to onboarding completion, time to first value and use of important features. Instead of tracking every available product metric, the team can focus on the measures most closely tied to a plausible intervention.
Test candidate KPIs
Once the possible measures are clear, evaluate each one against a consistent set of criteria:
- Relevance: Is the measure closely connected to the objective?
- Validity: Does it measure what the organization thinks it measures?
- Controllability: Does the responsible team have meaningful influence over it?
- Timeliness: Is the signal available early enough to support intervention?
- Data availability: Can it be measured consistently from reliable data?
- Sensitivity: Does it respond when meaningful change occurs?
- Resistance to manipulation: How easily could someone improve the number without improving the underlying outcome?
This step helps narrow the field to indicators that are useful in practice, rather than merely available.
Add guardrails and set targets
Pairing a primary KPI with one or more guardrail metrics helps reveal when improvement in one dimension is creating damage elsewhere.
If a company sets a target for faster customer-support resolution, for example, it might track customer satisfaction or repeat contacts alongside it. Higher throughput then has to be evaluated within an acceptable quality range.
Targets also need context. Baselines, capacity and strategy provide a stronger foundation than generic industry benchmarks alone. Ideally, a target or range should correspond to a response: below this threshold, investigate; outside this range, adjust resources; above this level, consider expanding the program.
Test the behavior the KPI creates
Once a measure receives organizational attention, people respond to it. Incentives intensify that effect. Goodhart’s law captures the risk: when pressure is applied to a measure, people may find ways to improve the number without improving the underlying outcome. Sales quotas, productivity targets and customer-service metrics are especially vulnerable when rewards depend heavily on one reported value.
Before tying a KPI to compensation or performance evaluation, pilot it. Watch how teams interpret the measure, whether they believe they can influence it and what behaviors emerge once the number starts shaping decisions.
How to define, govern and retire a KPI
Once selected, a KPI needs a definition precise enough to survive outside the dashboard where it was first created.
A production KPI specification might include:
- Business objective
- Human-readable name
- Formula
- Unit
- Grain
- Filters and dimensions
- Authoritative data source
- Business owner
- Target or acceptable range
- Update frequency and expected latency
- Review cadence
- Action thresholds
- Guardrail metrics
- Effective date
These details form a business-data contract around the measure. Someone looking at customer retention, for example, shouldn’t have to guess which contacts qualify, how the time period is calculated or whether the finance and customer-success dashboards use the same definition.
Responsibility also needs to be divided clearly. The business owner determines what the KPI means, why it’s important and which decision it informs. The data owner implements and tests the definition, maintains its underlying data and makes the measure available to the systems that use it.
Once that definition is governed, dashboards, queries and AI applications should reference the same underlying logic. Reimplementing a formula separately in each tool introduces opportunities for metric drift: small differences in filters, joins, grains or date logic gradually produce competing versions of what appears to be the same KPI.
Testing should extend beyond checking the arithmetic. Missing or late data, source changes, join behavior and changes in grain can all alter the reported result. Teams should also reconcile values against a certified baseline and test formula changes before putting them into production.
Governance continues after certification. A useful lifecycle might run through propose, validate, certify, monitor, revise and retire, with effective dates recorded when definitions change so historical comparisons remain interpretable.
Retirement is part of the discipline. A KPI has probably reached the end of its useful life when its strategic objective changes, its owner no longer acts on it, its underlying data is unreliable or teams have learned to game it. Leading indicators need another test: if the expected relationship with the lagging outcome has weakened, continuing to optimize the signal could steer decisions in the wrong direction.
QUICK TIP
Document the edge cases along with the formula. Decisions about exclusions, late-arriving data, time periods or changing customer status often explain why two implementations of the same KPI disagree.
KPI examples by business function
The most useful KPIs depend on the decisions each function is responsible for making. Rather than choosing isolated measures, teams should pair lagging outcomes with earlier signals that support intervention. Here are just a few examples:
- Finance: Cash conversion cycle or budget variance can sit alongside forward-looking cash and demand signals. Together, they support decisions about working capital and resource allocation.
- Sales: Win rate and revenue attainment describe results, while pipeline coverage, qualified-opportunity creation and sales-cycle movement provide earlier signals. Leaders can use the combination when making decisions about coaching, capacity and channel investment.
- Marketing: Sourced revenue or pipeline provides an outcome measure, while qualified demand and conversion signals help explain how the organization is progressing toward it.
- Operations: On-time delivery and defect rates can be paired with capacity, supplier lead time or first-pass yield. Earlier operational signals give teams information for staffing, maintenance and process decisions before final performance is known.
- HR: Regrettable attrition provides a lagging result, while engagement, manager effectiveness and offer acceptance offer additional perspective on workforce conditions. Where compensation is involved, guardrails and qualitative review are particularly important to reduce gaming and inequitable outcomes.
- Customer teams: Retention and churn can be evaluated alongside product adoption, recurring issues and resolution signals, giving teams an opportunity to identify customers who might benefit from intervention.
OKRs, North Star metrics and balanced scorecards
KPIs frequently appear alongside several broader performance-management frameworks, although each serves a somewhat different purpose.
- Objectives and key results (OKRs) define a time-bound change. The objective describes the direction, and key results provide evidence that the intended change occurred. A KPI can serve as a key result when a team commits to moving it from a baseline to a target during the OKR period. Many operational KPIs, meanwhile, continue indefinitely because teams use them to monitor ongoing performance.
- A North Star metric gives a product organization one shared indicator of the customer value it creates. That single metric still needs supporting signals. A small driver tree of input metrics and guardrails helps teams understand what influences the North Star and reduces the risk that local optimization damages quality, trust or profitability.
- A balanced scorecard organizes strategic measures across financial, customer, internal-process and learning-and-growth perspectives. By distributing attention across several dimensions, the framework gives leaders a broader view of organizational performance than a single outcome measure provides.
Each framework offers a way to organize measures around strategy. KPI design supplies the underlying measurement discipline: clear definitions, targets, ownership and action.
COMMON PITFALL
A common mistake is treating a single headline KPI as a complete view of performance. Pairing an overarching measure with supporting indicators helps teams see whether progress in one area is masking deterioration somewhere else.
How Snowflake supports governed KPIs
For organizations operating KPIs across multiple analytical interfaces, consistency depends partly on where the metric logic lives.
Snowflake Semantic Views define metrics, facts, dimensions and relationships as schema-level objects close to the underlying data. A metric defined there can be reused across SQL, BI and AI interfaces, reducing duplicated formulas and the possibility that separate tools calculate the same business concept differently.
That governed business logic also provides context for natural-language analytics. Cortex Agents use the definitions and relationships represented in a Semantic View when answering questions over structured data, so a user asking about a governed metric draws on the same business logic used elsewhere.
Other interfaces extend how those metrics are consumed. CoCo Desktop, Snowflake’s AI developer IDE, can query Snowflake data in natural language and return results directly in its interface, while Snowflake CoWork can expose governed metrics through agents and tools. In each case, the technology serves the metric definition, while business leaders remain responsible for deciding which measures deserve attention, what their targets mean and what action follows.
From KPI measurement to action
The strongest KPI systems are selective. They reserve sustained attention for measures tied to important objectives, define those measures precisely and establish what people will do when the signal changes.
Keeping the measurement system useful requires the same discipline used to create it: test the relationship between signal and outcome, preserve the definition across analytical interfaces and retire indicators that no longer earn their place.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Effective KPIs connect strategy to ongoing decision-making. They need clear ownership, reliable data, an appropriate review cadence and enough supporting context to show whether performance is actually moving in the intended direction.
KPI FAQs
Your common questions about KPIs, answered by Snowflake experts.
What should a KPI dashboard show?
A KPI dashboard should show the current value, target or acceptable range, trend, variance, owner and last update, along with the leading or guardrail indicators needed to interpret movement. Ideally, users should be able to recognize status quickly, diagnose the likely issue and understand what action follows without hunting across multiple views.
Can one KPI have different targets for different teams or time periods?
Yes. A common KPI definition can support different targets by team, segment or period as long as that context is explicit. If the formula, grain or included population changes, however, the organization should treat it as a different metric definition or a versioned change rather than silently reuse the same name.
Explore Analytics Resources
Explore Analytics Topics
Deep dives into every aspect of analytics