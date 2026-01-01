The Agentic Control Plane: Governing AI Agents at Scale

Because agents combine reasoning, retrieval and tool use, the control plane has to coordinate what happens before an action is taken: who or what is acting, which context is available, which policies apply, when human judgment is required and how the result is recorded afterward.

Enforce governance and policy at runtime

An agent policy has limited value if it exists only in a design document or prompt template. At runtime, the control plane needs to evaluate whether an agent should retrieve a table, call an external tool, send a message, update a record or escalate to a human reviewer.

Those policies may depend on the user, the agent, the data classification, the tool being called, the requested action and the risk level of the workflow. For example,a customer service agent might be allowed to summarize a case history without approval, but a refund, account change or disclosure of sensitive information requires additional checks. Runtime governance gives the organization a way to constrain agent behavior when the agent moves from analysis into action.

Give agents a verifiable identity

An enterprise agent needs an identity that’s separate from the user, the model and the application hosting it. Without that identity, it’s difficult to answer basic audit questions: Which agent accessed the data? Which user authorized the session? Which service account called the tool? Which policy allowed the action?

Agent identity supports Zero Trust approaches for AI systems. Rather than granting standing access to tools or data sets, the organization can require just-in-time access based on the agent’s role, the user’s permissions, the task and the current policy state. A procurement agent, for instance, may have permission to read approved supplier data during a sourcing workflow, but not to access unrelated contract repositories or send purchase orders without approval.

Attestation also depends on identity. When an agent has a verifiable identity, the system can create a record tied to that identity. This is essential for incident review, compliance reporting and ongoing evaluation.

Standardize observability across the agent lifecycle

Agent observability gives teams the traces, metrics and evaluations needed to inspect agent behavior. The control plane consumes that telemetry and applies it across agents, workflows and environments.

For an agentic workflow, a trace might include retrieval steps, tool calls, intermediate reasoning artifacts, policy checks, approvals, retries, failures and final outputs. Over time, traces show whether the agent is overusing tools, retrieving irrelevant context, escalating too often or producing outputs that fail evaluation.

A control plane standardizes how that information is collected and reviewed. Instead of each agent framework producing a different monitoring view, the enterprise gets a consistent record of behavior across the agent lifecycle: development, testing, deployment, runtime monitoring and retirement.

Manage lifecycle, versions and governed context

Agent behavior changes over time as tool schemas, model providers, business rules or data sources change around it. Without lifecycle management, teams have a harder time tracing which version of the agent ran, which context it used and whether the controls applied, especially when agents operate across teams.

The control plane provides a place to register agents, track versions, attach owners and manage deployment status. It also helps govern the context agents use. In many enterprise workflows, the most important input is the governed business context that defines customers, products, accounts, policies, metrics and process state.

A sales agent that answers questions about pipeline health, for example, needs the current definition of qualified pipeline, access to approved account data and visibility into the user’s permissions. When context is supplied through the control plane, agents can work from governed sources rather than improvised copies, stale extracts or user-provided files.

Leo Rodriguez, Principal Product Marketing Manager, AI/ML, at Snowflake, puts the context problem plainly: “The AI models are intelligent. The problem is that they don’t automatically have the business context to be trusted by the business. To get accurate answers, you have to give the model the definitions, relationships, permissions and trusted sources it needs to reason over enterprise data.”

Control model and tool access through gateways

As agents interact with models and tools, gateways become a practical part of the control plane.

An LLM gateway manages access to models: An LLM gateway may route requests across providers, enforce key and budget controls, apply guardrails, capture usage and standardize logging. For organizations using multiple models, this layer keeps model access from becoming a set of disconnected credentials embedded across applications.

An LLM gateway may route requests across providers, enforce key and budget controls, apply guardrails, capture usage and standardize logging. For organizations using multiple models, this layer keeps model access from becoming a set of disconnected credentials embedded across applications. An MCP gateway manages agent-to-tool access. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) gives agents a structured way to connect with tools and external systems, but that connectivity also expands the surface area for policy enforcement. A gateway can broker access to tools, inspect requested actions, apply permissions and record what the agent attempted to do.

Together, these gateways help the control plane govern both sides of agent execution: the model calls that produce reasoning and the tool calls that turn reasoning into action.

Watch leading AI researcher Andrew Ng explore the rise of AI agents and agentic reasoning: