Getting Started with Managed Snowflake MCP Server

Overview

The Snowflake-managed MCP server lets AI agents securely retrieve data from Snowflake accounts without deploying separate infrastructure. MCP clients discover and invoke tools, and retrieve the data their applications need, through a single standards-based interface built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The server can expose Cortex Analyst, Cortex Search, Cortex Agents, SQL execution, and your own functions and procedures as tools.

Top 3 Benefits

Governed by design: Enforce the same trusted governance policies, from role-based access to masking, for the MCP server as you do for your data.

Enforce the same trusted governance policies, from role-based access to masking, for the MCP server as you do for your data. Reduced integration: With the MCP server, integration happens once. Any compatible agent or client can then connect without new development, accelerating adoption and reducing maintenance costs.

With the MCP server, integration happens once. Any compatible agent or client can then connect without new development, accelerating adoption and reducing maintenance costs. Extensible framework: Give agents secure access to structured and unstructured data out of the box, and refine the tools to improve how agents interact with your data.

Why It Matters

The MCP server on Snowflake simplifies application architecture and eliminates the need for custom integrations. Enterprises can deliver generative AI applications faster, with richer insights, on a standards-based architecture and a robust governance model.

What You'll Learn

How to create the building blocks for a Snowflake MCP server: a Cortex Search service, a semantic view, and a custom tool

How to create a Snowflake-managed MCP server and grant least-privileged access to it

How to connect any MCP client to the server and verify it with curl

How to expose a Cortex Agent as an MCP tool

What You'll Build

A Snowflake-managed MCP server that answers financial services questions over structured and unstructured data, which you can use from the MCP client of your choice.

What You'll Need

Access to a Snowflake account with the ACCOUNTADMIN role. If you don't have an account, create a free Snowflake trial account.

curl or another HTTP client, to test the server.

or another HTTP client, to test the server. Optional: any MCP client that supports remote (HTTP) MCP servers, such as Cursor, Claude, ChatGPT, VS Code, or a client you build yourself. You can complete the guide with curl alone.

Setup

Create Objects

Clone the GitHub repository.

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select Projects >> Workspaces , click on + Add new >> SQL File , and copy the contents of setup.sql into it.

>> , click on >> , and copy the contents of setup.sql into it. Execute all statements in order from top to bottom.

The script runs as ACCOUNTADMIN and creates:

The DASH_MCP_DB.DATA schema with financial services tables loaded from AWS S3, and the DASH_WH_S warehouse

schema with financial services tables loaded from AWS S3, and the warehouse The SEND_EMAIL stored procedure and EMAIL_INTEGRATION notification integration, used later as a custom tool

stored procedure and notification integration, used later as a custom tool The DASH_MCP_ROLE role, granted to you. MCP clients use this least-privileged role instead of ACCOUNTADMIN.

NOTE: If Cortex Analyst models aren't available in your region, uncomment the ALTER ACCOUNT SET CORTEX_ENABLED_CROSS_REGION statement near the top of the script to enable cross-region inference.

Cortex Search Service

This tool lets an agent search and retrieve information from unstructured text, such as customer support tickets, Slack conversations, or contracts. It uses Cortex Search to index and query the text, enabling Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select AI & ML >> Cortex Search and click on Create Role and Warehouse: ACCOUNTADMIN | DASH_WH_S Database and Schema: DASH_MCP_DB.DATA Name: SUPPORT_TICKETS

>> and click on Click on Next and complete the remaining steps: Select data to be indexed: Table or view >> FACT_SUPPORT_TICKETS Columns to include in the search results: select all Search column: DESCRIPTION Attribute (filter) columns: CATEGORY , SUBCATEGORY , PRIORITY , CHANNEL , STATUS , SATISFACTION_SCORE Target lag: keep the default, then click on Create

and complete the remaining steps:

NOTE: Enter the name in uppercase. Snowsight double-quotes service names, so a mixed-case name such as Support_Tickets becomes case-sensitive and won't match the DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SUPPORT_TICKETS identifier used in the MCP server specification.

Cortex Analyst Semantic View

This tool lets an agent query structured data by generating SQL. It relies on a semantic view, which maps business concepts (for example, "customer lifetime value" or "risk profile") to the underlying tables and columns. The Snowflake-managed MCP server supports semantic views only, not legacy semantic model YAML files on a stage.

Download FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS.yaml from the repository you cloned.

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select Projects >> Workspaces and click on + Add new >> Semantic View . This opens Semantic View Autopilot. Location: DASH_MCP_DB.DATA Name: FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS

>> and click on >> . This opens Semantic View Autopilot. When Autopilot asks for context, choose to upload a YAML specification and select FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS.yaml . Autopilot converts it into a semantic view.

. Autopilot converts it into a semantic view. Save the semantic view.

Grant Access to the Tools

Run the following in your SQL file so that DASH_MCP_ROLE can use the search service and semantic view.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; GRANT USAGE ON CORTEX SEARCH SERVICE DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SUPPORT_TICKETS TO ROLE DASH_MCP_ROLE; GRANT SELECT ON SEMANTIC VIEW DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS TO ROLE DASH_MCP_ROLE;

NOTE: Access to an MCP server doesn't grant access to its tools. The role an MCP client uses needs a privilege on each underlying object: USAGE on Cortex Search services, agents, functions, and procedures, and SELECT on semantic views.

Snowflake MCP Server

PREREQUISITE: Successful completion of steps outlined under Setup.

Create the MCP Server

Run the following in the same SQL file to create the MCP server and grant DASH_MCP_ROLE access to it.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; USE SCHEMA DASH_MCP_DB.DATA; CREATE OR REPLACE MCP SERVER DASH_MCP_SERVER FROM SPECIFICATION $$ tools: - name: "Finance_and_Risk_Assessment_Semantic_View" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS" type: "CORTEX_ANALYST_MESSAGE" description: "Comprehensive semantic model for financial services analytics, providing unified business definitions and relationships across customer data, transactions, marketing campaigns, support interactions, and risk assessments." title: "Financial And Risk Assessment" - name: "Support_Tickets_Cortex_Search" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SUPPORT_TICKETS" type: "CORTEX_SEARCH_SERVICE_QUERY" description: "A tool that performs keyword and vector search over unstructured support tickets data." title: "Support Tickets Cortex Search" - name: "SQL_Execution_Tool" type: "SYSTEM_EXECUTE_SQL" description: "A tool to execute read-only SQL queries against the connected Snowflake database." title: "SQL Execution Tool" config: read_only: true warehouse: "DASH_WH_S" - name: "Send_Email" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SEND_EMAIL" type: "GENERIC" description: "A custom tool to send emails to the user's verified email address." title: "Send_Email" config: type: "procedure" warehouse: "DASH_WH_S" input_schema: type: "object" properties: body: description: "Use HTML-Syntax for this. If the content you get is in markdown, translate it to HTML. If body is not provided, summarize the last question and use that as content for the email." type: "string" recipient_email: description: "If the email is not provided, send it to the current user's email address." type: "string" subject: description: "If subject is not provided, use Snowflake MCP Server." type: "string" $$; GRANT USAGE ON MCP SERVER DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.DASH_MCP_SERVER TO ROLE DASH_MCP_ROLE;

The server exposes four tools:

Finance_and_Risk_Assessment_Semantic_View (Cortex Analyst): turns a question into SQL over the semantic view. It returns the generated SQL, not the query results.

(Cortex Analyst): turns a question into SQL over the semantic view. It returns the generated SQL, not the query results. Support_Tickets_Cortex_Search (Cortex Search): searches support ticket descriptions.

(Cortex Search): searches support ticket descriptions. SQL_Execution_Tool : runs read-only SQL, such as the SQL that Cortex Analyst generates.

: runs read-only SQL, such as the SQL that Cortex Analyst generates. Send_Email (custom tool): calls the SEND_EMAIL stored procedure.

Create a Programmatic Access Token

MCP clients authenticate with a programmatic access token (PAT) or OAuth. This guide uses a PAT because every client and curl support it. Restrict the token to DASH_MCP_ROLE so that clients never run with ACCOUNTADMIN privileges.

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select Governance & security >> Users & roles and select your user.

>> and select your user. Under Programmatic access tokens , click on Generate new token . Name: MCP_GUIDE_TOKEN Expires in: choose a short expiration, such as 7 days Select One specific role (recommended) and choose DASH_MCP_ROLE

, click on . Click on Generate, then copy the token and store it somewhere safe. You can't view it again after you close the dialog.

NOTE: A PAT for a person user only works if the user is subject to a network policy. If your account or user has no network policy, select Bypass requirement for network policy in the dialog for a temporary bypass, or ask your administrator to add one.

You can also generate the token with SQL:

ALTER USER ADD PROGRAMMATIC ACCESS TOKEN MCP_GUIDE_TOKEN ROLE_RESTRICTION = 'DASH_MCP_ROLE' DAYS_TO_EXPIRY = 7;

NOTE: For production, Snowflake recommends OAuth instead of hardcoded tokens. Most hosted clients, such as Claude and ChatGPT, connect with OAuth.

Find Your MCP Server URL

Every MCP client connects to the same URL:

https://<YOUR-ACCOUNT-URL>/api/v2/databases/DASH_MCP_DB/schemas/DATA/mcp-servers/DASH_MCP_SERVER

To get your account hostname, run:

SELECT REPLACE(LOWER(CURRENT_ORGANIZATION_NAME() || '-' || CURRENT_ACCOUNT_NAME()), '_', '-') || '.snowflakecomputing.com' AS account_url;

NOTE: Use hyphens (-), not underscores (_), in the hostname. MCP clients fail to connect, often with a TLS certificate error, when the hostname contains underscores.

Verify with curl

Before you configure a client, list the server's tools with curl . Replace and with your values.

curl -X POST "https://<YOUR-ACCOUNT-URL>/api/v2/databases/DASH_MCP_DB/schemas/DATA/mcp-servers/DASH_MCP_SERVER" \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <YOUR-PAT>" \ --data '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "tools/list", "params": {} }'

What to expect: A JSON response that lists the four tools by name ( Finance_and_Risk_Assessment_Semantic_View , Support_Tickets_Cortex_Search , SQL_Execution_Tool , and Send_Email ), each with an inputSchema . For example, the Cortex Analyst tool takes a message , the search tool takes a query plus optional columns , filter , and limit , and the SQL tool takes sql . If you get an error instead, check the account URL, the PAT, and the network policy note above.

Then call a tool. This example asks the SQL tool to count customers:

curl -X POST "https://<YOUR-ACCOUNT-URL>/api/v2/databases/DASH_MCP_DB/schemas/DATA/mcp-servers/DASH_MCP_SERVER" \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Accept: application/json, text/event-stream' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <YOUR-PAT>" \ --data '{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 2, "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "SQL_Execution_Tool", "arguments": { "sql": "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.DIM_CUSTOMERS" } } }'

What to expect: A result whose content contains the query output, a count of 5,000 customers. Tool calls can stream their response as Server-Sent Events, which is why the Accept header lists both application/json and text/event-stream . In that case the JSON arrives in a data: line.

Connect an MCP Client

Any MCP client that supports remote (HTTP) MCP servers can use your server. Every client needs the same three things:

Server URL: the URL from the previous step

the URL from the previous step Authentication: an Authorization: Bearer <YOUR-PAT> header, or OAuth if your client supports it

an header, or OAuth if your client supports it Role: the PAT is restricted to DASH_MCP_ROLE, so the client sees only the objects that role can use

Add the server using your client's MCP settings. Most clients use a JSON configuration with a url and headers , similar to the example below. For step-by-step instructions for Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other clients, see Connect from common MCP clients.

Example: Cursor

In Cursor, add the server to .cursor/mcp.json in your project, or to ~/.cursor/mcp.json to make it available in every project. Replace and with your values.

{ "mcpServers": { "snowflake": { "url": "https://<YOUR-ACCOUNT-URL>/api/v2/databases/DASH_MCP_DB/schemas/DATA/mcp-servers/DASH_MCP_SERVER", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer <YOUR-PAT>" } } } }

Then open Cursor Settings, go to the MCP section, and confirm that the snowflake server is enabled and lists its tools.

NOTE: Don't commit a file that contains your PAT to source control. Keep the token in a local or global configuration file, or use OAuth instead.

Ask Questions

Once your client lists the Snowflake tools, start a new chat and ask the following questions. Answers are generated live, so wording and formatting vary by client and model. Your client's model decides which tool to call, so the notes below describe what to look for.

Q1. What is the average customer lifetime value by region for customers with Low risk profile?

What to expect: The client calls the Cortex Analyst tool, which returns the SQL it generated, then runs that SQL with the SQL tool. You should see five regions with similar averages of roughly $48,000 to $52,500, with Central the highest and East the lowest.

Q2. Show me the risk profile distribution across customer segments with transaction volumes. Include the number of customers, transaction counts, and average transactions per customer for each segment and risk profile combination.

What to expect: The same Cortex Analyst plus SQL pattern, returning a table with 12 rows, one for each combination of the four customer segments (Basic, Standard, Premium, and VIP) and three risk profiles (Low, Medium, and High). Each customer averages roughly 9 to 11 transactions.

Q3. Can you summarize the overall sentiment based on the support tickets?

What to expect: The client calls the Cortex Search tool, then summarizes the tickets it retrieves. Many tickets are routine questions about rates, fees, and accounts.

Q4. Which support categories would benefit most from automated responses based on ticket analysis?

What to expect: Depending on your client, it searches the tickets, queries FACT_SUPPORT_TICKETS with SQL, or both. The categories have similar ticket volumes, so expect the answer to focus on routine categories, such as rate questions, general questions, and fee inquiries, and on response times and satisfaction scores.

Custom Tools

Custom tools let you expose your own functions and stored procedures through the MCP server with type: "GENERIC" in the specification. The Send_Email tool calls the SEND_EMAIL stored procedure, which sends email through the EMAIL_INTEGRATION notification integration.

Enter the following prompt, replacing YOUR-EMAIL-ADDRESS with your verified email address:

Send me an email with a summary of the analysis to YOUR-EMAIL-ADDRESS.

What to expect: The client calls the Send_Email tool, which returns Email sent successfully . Check your inbox for the summary. Snowflake only sends email to verified addresses.

Optional: Expose a Cortex Agent

For governed business questions, Snowflake recommends exposing a Cortex Agent as an MCP tool. The agent then chooses between Cortex Analyst, Cortex Search, and SQL itself, instead of leaving that choice to the client's model.

Run the following to create an agent over the same semantic view and search service, then recreate the MCP server with a CORTEX_AGENT_RUN tool added.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; USE SCHEMA DASH_MCP_DB.DATA; CREATE OR REPLACE AGENT DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_ANALYST_AGENT COMMENT = 'Answers financial services questions using the semantic view and support tickets' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ models: orchestration: auto instructions: response: "Answer concisely and cite the data you used." tools: - tool_spec: type: cortex_analyst_text_to_sql name: Finance_and_Risk_Assessment description: "Customers, transactions, marketing campaigns, support interactions, and risk assessments." - tool_spec: type: cortex_search name: Support_Tickets description: "Unstructured support ticket descriptions." tool_resources: Finance_and_Risk_Assessment: semantic_view: DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS execution_environment: type: warehouse warehouse: DASH_WH_S Support_Tickets: name: DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SUPPORT_TICKETS id_column: TICKET_ID title_column: SUBJECT max_results: 5 $$; GRANT USAGE ON AGENT DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_ANALYST_AGENT TO ROLE DASH_MCP_ROLE; GRANT DATABASE ROLE SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_AGENT_USER TO ROLE DASH_MCP_ROLE; CREATE OR REPLACE MCP SERVER DASH_MCP_SERVER FROM SPECIFICATION $$ tools: - name: "Financial_Analyst_Agent" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_ANALYST_AGENT" type: "CORTEX_AGENT_RUN" description: "Agent that answers financial services questions by combining the semantic view and support tickets." title: "Financial Analyst Agent" - name: "Finance_and_Risk_Assessment_Semantic_View" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.FINANCIAL_SERVICES_ANALYTICS" type: "CORTEX_ANALYST_MESSAGE" description: "Comprehensive semantic model for financial services analytics, providing unified business definitions and relationships across customer data, transactions, marketing campaigns, support interactions, and risk assessments." title: "Financial And Risk Assessment" - name: "Support_Tickets_Cortex_Search" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SUPPORT_TICKETS" type: "CORTEX_SEARCH_SERVICE_QUERY" description: "A tool that performs keyword and vector search over unstructured support tickets data." title: "Support Tickets Cortex Search" - name: "SQL_Execution_Tool" type: "SYSTEM_EXECUTE_SQL" description: "A tool to execute read-only SQL queries against the connected Snowflake database." title: "SQL Execution Tool" config: read_only: true warehouse: "DASH_WH_S" - name: "Send_Email" identifier: "DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.SEND_EMAIL" type: "GENERIC" description: "A custom tool to send emails to the user's verified email address." title: "Send_Email" config: type: "procedure" warehouse: "DASH_WH_S" input_schema: type: "object" properties: body: description: "Use HTML-Syntax for this. If the content you get is in markdown, translate it to HTML. If body is not provided, summarize the last question and use that as content for the email." type: "string" recipient_email: description: "If the email is not provided, send it to the current user's email address." type: "string" subject: description: "If subject is not provided, use Snowflake MCP Server." type: "string" $$; GRANT USAGE ON MCP SERVER DASH_MCP_DB.DATA.DASH_MCP_SERVER TO ROLE DASH_MCP_ROLE;

NOTE: CREATE OR REPLACE MCP SERVER drops the previous grants on the server, so run the GRANT USAGE ON MCP SERVER statement again after you recreate it.

Reconnect or refresh the server in your client so that it picks up the new Financial_Analyst_Agent tool, which takes a text argument. Then ask a question that spans both data sources:

Which support categories would benefit most from automated responses, and how do Low risk customers compare on lifetime value by region?

What to expect: The agent answers both parts in one response, typically with a table for each, and lists the tools it used. Agent responses include intermediate steps such as reasoning and tool results, so they can be much larger than other tool responses.

Clean Up

To remove the objects created in this guide, run the following SQL statements:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; ALTER USER REMOVE PROGRAMMATIC ACCESS TOKEN MCP_GUIDE_TOKEN; DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS DASH_MCP_DB; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS DASH_WH_S; DROP NOTIFICATION INTEGRATION IF EXISTS EMAIL_INTEGRATION; DROP ROLE IF EXISTS DASH_MCP_ROLE;

Dropping DASH_MCP_DB also removes the MCP server, agent, semantic view, Cortex Search service, and SEND_EMAIL procedure. Also remove the Snowflake server from your MCP client's configuration.

NOTE: Dropping DASH_MCP_ROLE invalidates any PAT restricted to it. If setup.sql uncommented the cross-region inference statement, you can reset it with ALTER ACCOUNT UNSET CORTEX_ENABLED_CROSS_REGION; .

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've created a Snowflake-managed MCP server that answers questions over structured and unstructured data, and connected it to the MCP client of your choice with least-privileged access.

What You Learned

How to create the building blocks for a Snowflake MCP server: a Cortex Search service, a semantic view, and a custom tool

How to create a Snowflake-managed MCP server and grant least-privileged access to it

How to connect any MCP client to the server and verify it with curl

How to expose a Cortex Agent as an MCP tool

Related Resources