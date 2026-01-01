AI Agent Orchestration: How to Control Agentic Workflows

Several approaches can be used for agent orchestration. Production systems frequently use a combination of these approaches.

One agent with tools

This is the default pattern for many agentic applications: one agent retains responsibility for the task and chooses among functions, retrieval systems and business services. It keeps instructions, working context and final responsibility in one place. The surrounding runtime still manages limits, state, validation and tool execution.

A separate agent is unnecessary when a capability can be represented as a bounded tool with a clear input and output.

Deterministic workflow with agentic steps

In this approach, a workflow defines the major execution path in code, while agents or model calls handle the steps that require interpretation. For example, code may control intake, permission checks, record retrieval, approval and transaction execution, while an agent classifies the request or prepares a recommendation. The workflow owns the process, and the model supplies judgment within specified boundaries.

This pattern is often preferable when the business process has known states, auditable transitions or high-impact actions.

Manager agent with specialists as tools

A primary agent can own the task and call specialist agents for bounded subtasks. The specialists return results to the manager, which retains the user-facing context and produces the final response.

This approach suits applications where one component needs to combine several specialist outputs or apply common instructions and guardrails to the final answer. The architecture resembles ordinary tool use from the manager’s perspective, but its distinctive feature is that the called tool contains another model-driven agent rather than deterministic code.

It works best when specialist assignments have clear boundaries. A manager that repeatedly delegates vague tasks may spend more compute coordinating work than completing it.

Handoff

A handoff transfers active responsibility from one agent to another. A triage agent might recognize that a request concerns account billing and transfer the interaction to an agent with the relevant instructions and tools.

Unlike an agents-as-tools design, the original agent doesn’t remain responsible for synthesizing the specialist’s work. The receiving agent becomes the active participant.

Handoffs are especially useful in interactive applications where specialists should respond directly or maintain their own focused instructions. The design must still define which transfers are permitted, what context accompanies them and whether responsibility may move back.

Parallel workers

With this approach, independent tasks run concurrently, and their results are collected for comparison or synthesis. The workers may be agents, model calls or ordinary application components. Parallel execution can reduce elapsed time when the branches don’t depend on one another. It may also support independent analysis from different sources or perspectives.

The tradeoff is greater total model use and an added reconciliation step. Parallelism should reflect actual independence rather than an assumption that several agents will automatically produce a better answer.

Dynamic orchestrator-worker

In the dynamic orchestrator-worker pattern, the orchestrator determines at runtime which subtasks are required, creates bounded assignments and combines the results. This differs from fixed parallelism because the number and nature of the assignments aren’t known in advance.

This approach can help with work whose structure emerges only after inspection, such as modifying an unknown number of files. Its reliability depends on the quality of the decomposition and the controls applied to worker outputs.

Collaborative review

The collaborative review approach is also called group chat. Several agents might contribute to a shared revision or review process, while a coordinating component selects the next participant and enforces a stopping condition.

It may support adversarial review, iterative refinement or the comparison of distinct perspectives. Microsoft’s implementation uses a manager to choose speakers and synchronize shared conversation context.

This pattern should be used selectively. Shared histories grow quickly, repeated turns add cost and agents may reinforce one another’s unsupported assumptions. A fixed writer-reviewer workflow can often provide clearer control.