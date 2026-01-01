Coding Agents: How Agentic AI Is Changing Software Development
By planning, editing, testing and iterating across multi-step tasks, coding agents are changing how developers work with AI across the software development lifecycle.
CODING AGENTS DEFINED
A coding agent is an AI agent built specifically for software development. It can execute multi-step engineering work with a degree of autonomy while the developer provides direction, oversight and approval.
Not long ago, AI coding tools mostly worked at the edge of the developer’s workflow. A software engineer could ask for a regex, get help interpreting a stack trace, generate boilerplate for a function or accept an autocomplete suggestion inside an editor. The tool improved the next step, but the developer still owned the work around it: finding the right file, tracing the code path, making the change, running the test suite and deciding what to try after a failure.
That model is changing quickly. Anthropic’s 2026 Agentic Coding Trends Report describes coding agents as reshaping the software development lifecycle itself, with AI systems planning, testing, debugging and iterating across entire tasks rather than responding one prompt at a time.
Modern coding agents can investigate a codebase, write and modify code, execute tests, analyze failures and continue iterating until they reach a goal. They operate as semi-autonomous software engineering agents, under developer supervision. That’s why many organizations are shifting from AI coding assistants toward coding agents for more complex development work.
What is a coding agent?
A coding agent is an AI agent that operates across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), including code generation, modification, testing, debugging, documentation and pull request preparation.
It has a goal, access to tools and enough runtime context to take multiple steps toward that goal. In a codebase, those tools usually include the file system, shell commands, package managers, test runners, logs, documentation and, in some environments, APIs or deployment tooling.
A developer using a coding agent might ask an agent to “add validation for this pipeline configuration and include tests.” From there, the agent would inspect the repository structure, find the configuration logic, understand existing validation patterns, modify the implementation, write or update tests, run the relevant test suite and interpret any failures. If it gets stuck, the agent can use the failure output as new context, adjust the code and run the tests again.
How coding agents work
Most coding agents follow an agentic loop: plan the task, inspect the codebase, make a change, run the relevant checks, read the output and revise the implementation until the result is ready for review. The loop may be shorter for a contained edit, such as adding a missing test case. For a more complex task, it may span multiple files, dependencies and test runs.
The first step is usually context-building. Instead of relying only on a static index or the developer’s prompt, a modern coding agent can explore the repository directly. It reads files, searches for related symbols, checks existing patterns and identifies where the change should be made. In a well-structured codebase, this exploration gives the agent useful signals: naming conventions, test structure, error handling patterns and dependency boundaries.
Once the agent has enough working context, it plans the change. That plan might include updating an implementation file, adding unit tests, adjusting documentation and running a subset of the test suite. Some agents expose this plan to the developer before taking action. Others proceed through the workflow and present the resulting diff.
Tool use gives the agent feedback from the real development environment. After it edits a file, the agent can run the relevant test suite to see whether the change behaves as expected. If the test fails, the surrounding signals narrow the problem: a shell command may show a missing dependency, a type checker may point to an incompatible return value and a runtime log may show where an assumption broke during execution. The agent uses those results as working context for the next edit.
Self-correction is one of the clearest signs of agentic behavior. When a test fails, the agent can read the failure message, identify whether the issue is in the implementation or the test, change the relevant file and run the check again. The developer still reviews the final output, especially for architecture, security, maintainability and product intent, but the agent handles more of the mechanical loop that sits between first draft and working change.
Shelter Mutual
Shelter Mutual Insurance uses Snowflake CoWork and Snowflake CoCo to accelerate AI agent development and bring near real-time intelligence into claims, underwriting, customer 360, legal e-discovery and executive operations. By replacing manual semantic-layer development with Snowflake-powered agents, Shelter built and implemented eight enterprise-wide AI agents in three months, giving leadership live visibility to respond quickly when severe weather or other high-stakes events affect policyholders.
Coding agents vs. AI coding assistants
AI coding assistants and coding agents both use AI to support software development, but they work at different levels of agency.
- A coding assistant is usually reactive: It suggests the next line, fills in a function, explains an error or drafts code in response to a specific prompt. The developer remains the driver of the workflow, deciding which file to open, which command to run and how to respond when the output fails.
- A coding agent works across a longer task: It can move through the repository, choose tools, run checks and use the results of those checks to decide the next action. There’s still a human-in-the-loop — the developer sets the goal and reviews the work — but the agent takes on more of the intermediate steps.
The distinction between the two shapes where each tool fits. Assistants are often useful for routine edits, unfamiliar syntax, boilerplate generation, inline explanations and small functions. Agents are better suited to work with a wider task boundary: bug triage, test coverage, code migration, scaffolding, documentation updates and refactors that touch multiple files.
For many teams, a strong setup will include both. A developer might use an assistant while actively writing code, then delegate a contained cleanup task to an agent. Teams should match the tool to the work, rather than treating every coding task as something that should be fully delegated.
Where coding agents fit in enterprise software development
Inside an enterprise environment, coding agents raise a different set of questions than personal productivity tools. The agent needs access to code, dependencies, logs and often sensitive business context. It may also need to operate within access controls, approval workflows, testing standards and deployment rules.
That makes the surrounding system just as important as the model. A coding agent should respect repository permissions, preserve an audit trail and keep human review in the path for meaningful changes. When it opens a pull request, reviewers need to understand what changed, why the change was made and which checks the agent ran. When it fails, teams need enough trace detail to see where the agent misread the task, selected the wrong file or missed a required validation step.
For data engineering and analytics work, the governance boundary is especially important. Code often sits close to governed data, pipeline definitions, metrics logic and production transformation workflows. If an agent needs to modify a data transformation model, deploy Snowpark Python or author a pipeline, it should do that work in the environment where permissions, metadata and policy context already exist.
See other examples of AI agent use cases across the enterprise >
Cortex Code: a governed coding agent for the data stack
Snowflake brings agentic development closer to the environment where that work already runs. CoCo, previously known as Cortex Code, is Snowflake’s governed coding agent for work across the data stack. It operates in the desktop IDE, in the command line interface and in Snowsight, giving developers and data teams an agentic coding experience connected to Snowflake’s platform context.
Instead of moving sensitive logic or data-adjacent work into a disconnected coding tool, teams can use an agent that works closer to governed enterprise data, Snowflake permissions and the development patterns already used inside the organization.
CoCo is designed to plan and run engineering work across Snowflake workflows. It can support tasks such as deploying Snowpark Python, building and deploying data transformation projects and authoring DCM declarative pipelines. In each case, the agent is working against concrete data stack objects: project files, pipeline definitions, deployment targets and the surrounding account context.
It also fits into the broader Snowflake approach to enterprise agents. As organizations evaluate agent behavior, inspect traces and define governance patterns for AI systems, coding agents need the same operational discipline as other agents: clear task boundaries, observable runs, controlled tool access and human review at the right points in the workflow.
The next phase of AI-assisted development
Coding agents mark a practical shift in AI-assisted development: from helping with the next line of code to helping move bounded tasks through the development workflow. But as more autonomy is granted to AI agents, the environment around the agent becomes more important.
A coding agent needs enough context to understand the task, enough governed tool access to test its work safely and enough traceability to keep the work reviewable. Without those conditions, the agent may still produce code, but developers are left to reconstruct whether the change fits the codebase, passed the right checks and stayed within the intended scope.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Coding agents are moving AI-assisted development from one-off code suggestions to governed, multi-step engineering workflows. Their value is highest when they can work inside the right context, use trusted tools, run checks and keep developers in control through review, traceability and clear task boundaries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about coding agents, answered by Snowflake experts.
Is a coding agent the same as an AI coding assistant?
No. A coding assistant usually suggests code within a human-driven workflow, such as autocomplete, boilerplate generation or inline explanation. A coding agent plans and works through multi-step development tasks with more agency, including repository exploration, code edits, test runs, failure analysis and pull request preparation.
Can coding agents work on enterprise data pipelines?
Yes. Coding agents can support enterprise data pipeline work when they have access to the right development environment, project context and governed workflows. For example, Snowflake Cortex Code can help deploy Snowpark Python, build and deploy data transformation projects, and author DCM declarative pipelines over governed data.
Do coding agents replace developer review?
No. Coding agents can take on more of the mechanical development loop, but developer review remains important for correctness, architecture, maintainability, security and business intent. In practice, a coding agent should make work easier to review by producing a clear diff, running relevant checks and preserving enough context to understand how it reached the result.
What kinds of coding tasks are best suited for agents?
Coding agents are often strongest on tasks with a clear goal, testable output and enough repository context to follow existing patterns. Examples include bug triage, test coverage, scaffolding, refactors, documentation updates, pipeline edits and dependency-related fixes. Tasks that involve ambiguous product decisions or high-risk architectural changes still require closer human direction.
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