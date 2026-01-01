Coding Agents: How Agentic AI Is Changing Software Development

Most coding agents follow an agentic loop: plan the task, inspect the codebase, make a change, run the relevant checks, read the output and revise the implementation until the result is ready for review. The loop may be shorter for a contained edit, such as adding a missing test case. For a more complex task, it may span multiple files, dependencies and test runs.

The first step is usually context-building. Instead of relying only on a static index or the developer’s prompt, a modern coding agent can explore the repository directly. It reads files, searches for related symbols, checks existing patterns and identifies where the change should be made. In a well-structured codebase, this exploration gives the agent useful signals: naming conventions, test structure, error handling patterns and dependency boundaries.

Once the agent has enough working context, it plans the change. That plan might include updating an implementation file, adding unit tests, adjusting documentation and running a subset of the test suite. Some agents expose this plan to the developer before taking action. Others proceed through the workflow and present the resulting diff.

Tool use gives the agent feedback from the real development environment. After it edits a file, the agent can run the relevant test suite to see whether the change behaves as expected. If the test fails, the surrounding signals narrow the problem: a shell command may show a missing dependency, a type checker may point to an incompatible return value and a runtime log may show where an assumption broke during execution. The agent uses those results as working context for the next edit.

Self-correction is one of the clearest signs of agentic behavior. When a test fails, the agent can read the failure message, identify whether the issue is in the implementation or the test, change the relevant file and run the check again. The developer still reviews the final output, especially for architecture, security, maintainability and product intent, but the agent handles more of the mechanical loop that sits between first draft and working change.