Agent Evaluation: How to Measure AI Agent Reliability

Agent evaluation metrics usually fall into four groups: outcome metrics, trajectory metrics, operational metrics and safety metrics. The exact mix an organization chooses will depend on the workflow.

Evaluation layer What it checks Common metrics Outcome Whether the agent completed the task and met the user’s goal Task success rate, completion rate, goal accuracy, final-answer correctness Trajectory Whether the agent followed an acceptable path Tool-call accuracy, argument accuracy, step order, retrieval relevance, verification behavior Reasoning Whether intermediate decisions support the result Rubric score, explanation quality, consistency with retrieved context, unsupported inference rate Safety and compliance Whether the agent stayed within defined boundaries Policy adherence, governed-data-access correctness, harmful-output rate, sensitive-data handling Operations Whether the task is practical to run Latency, cost-per-task, token usage, tool-call volume, retry rate Consistency Whether repeated runs behave reliably Pass rate across repeated runs, variance in tool use, source consistency, trajectory stability

Outcome metrics

Outcome metrics answer the most direct question: Did the agent complete the task? Common outcome metrics include task success rate, task completion rate, goal accuracy, final-answer correctness and user satisfaction. Where a clear answer exists, the evaluation can compare the output against ground truth. Where multiple valid answers exist, the evaluation needs a rubric that defines success, partial success and failure.

Outcome metrics are necessary, but they aren’t enough for agent evaluation. They simply show whether the task finished.

Trajectory metrics

Trajectory metrics inspect the route the agent took through the task. They measure whether the agent chose the right tools, used those tools in the right order, passed the right arguments and interpreted tool results correctly.

Tool-call accuracy is one of the most meaningful trajectory metrics. A tool call includes both selection and execution: the agent has to choose the correct tool, supply valid arguments and respond appropriately to the tool result. For example, a data agent might need to select a governed semantic model, pass the correct account ID and fiscal period, then use the returned values without inventing missing fields.

Agarwal frames this as an efficiency and interaction question: “How efficiently did it do it? Did it use the right tools in the right order? Did it ask the right follow-up questions to elicit information? Getting additional information from the user or from the systems is something unique to agents.”

That last point is important. A good agent doesn’t always answer immediately. Sometimes the correct behavior is to ask for missing information, request clarification, wait for a tool result or stop because the task exceeds its authority.

Other trajectory metrics include reasoning quality, step efficiency, retrieval relevance, verification behavior and loop rate. If an agent calls three tools when one would have been enough, repeats the same failed action or skips a required check before finalizing the answer, the final response might still look acceptable while the trace reveals a reliability issue.

Reasoning metrics

Reasoning metrics examine whether the agent’s intermediate decisions support the final result. They’re especially useful when the task requires interpretation, synthesis or judgment rather than exact matching against a single answer. A data agent, for example, may retrieve the right context but draw the wrong conclusion from it, apply the wrong metric definition or make an unsupported inference.

Common reasoning metrics include rubric score, explanation quality, consistency with retrieved context and unsupported inference rate. These metrics often require model-based grading or human review because the evaluation has to judge whether the agent’s intermediate logic is justified by the available evidence.

Safety and compliance metrics

Safety and compliance metrics measure whether the agent stayed within defined boundaries. In enterprise workflows, those boundaries often include data access controls, policy rules, approval requirements, sensitive-data handling and restrictions on which tools the agent may use.

Relevant metrics include policy adherence, harmful-output rate, hallucination rate, governed-data-access correctness, unauthorized tool-use attempts and citation accuracy. For agents that answer questions over enterprise data, groundedness also matters: the final answer should be supported by retrieved context, authorized data or tool outputs.

Agent hallucination requires a slightly different lens than standard LLM hallucination. Agarwal notes that agents can hallucinate around tool execution itself: “Sometimes agents use tools and hallucinate, even if there is no response. You want to evaluate an agent not only on tool selection and the sequence of tool selection, but also on tool execution.”