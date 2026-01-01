Agent Evaluation: How to Measure AI Agent Reliability
AI agents may be improving on benchmarks, but enterprise reliability depends on more than getting the right final answer. Agent evaluation helps teams assess the full execution path — from planning and tool use to safety, governance and repeatability.
AGENT EVALUATION DEFINED
Agent evaluation is the systematic measurement of an AI agent’s quality, reliability and safety across an entire task, including its outcome, tools use, intermediate decisions and compliance with defined policies.
AI agents are getting better at multi-step work, but the gap between benchmark performance and production reliability is still significant. Stanford HAI’s 2026 AI Index reports major gains across agentic benchmarks, including OSWorld, where agent task success rose from roughly 12% to 66.3% on computer tasks across operating systems. Even at that level, agents still fail roughly one in three attempts on structured benchmarks.
For enterprise teams, the practical question is narrower than benchmark performance: Can this agent complete this workflow, with this data, under these policies, repeatedly?
Agent evaluation gives teams a way to inspect that trajectory — where a wrong data source or tool call, misapplied permission or unverified result creates risk.
What is AI agent evaluation?
AI agent evaluation is the systematic measurement of an AI agent’s quality, reliability and safety across a complete task. It measures whether the agent reached the right outcome through a sound, governed and repeatable path.
The evaluation target is the full execution trace: the user request, the plan the agent followed, the tools it selected, the arguments it passed, the context it retrieved, the intermediate decisions it made and the final result it returned. A correct final answer is only the final part of the run.
Agent evaluation differs from agent monitoring. Evaluation measures agent quality against defined tasks, expected outcomes, rubrics and golden data sets. Monitoring observes live behavior in production through traces, logs, latency, cost, tool failures and user feedback. In practice, however, the two are closely related: production traces often become the raw material for future evaluations.
Why agent evaluation is different from LLM evaluation
A single-turn LLM application usually has one evaluation target: the model’s response to a prompt. The evaluator can score that response for correctness, groundedness, instruction following, safety or style against a reference answer or rubric.
An agent has more moving parts. It receives a goal, decomposes that goal into steps, chooses tools, calls those tools with arguments, interprets the results, asks follow-up questions when needed and updates its plan as the task changes. In some systems, the agent also coordinates with other agents, writes to business systems or queues actions for human approval.
Arun Agarwal, Principal Product Marketing Manager, AI/ML, at Snowflake, describes the difference this way: “Agent interactions are multi-turn. You’re evaluating entire interactions that can span 10, 15, 20 turns. It’s not a question, answer, done.”
The failure surface expands with each step. Agent evaluation has to account for those intermediate states because agents act inside systems, not just inside conversations.
William Allen, Head of Product for CoWork & Agents at Snowflake, makes this point through the lens of enterprise context. “The technical challenge is: how do you actually give this context to the agent at every turn, without overwhelming it and without leading it down random paths?”
“The technical challenge is: how do you actually give this context to the agent at every turn, without overwhelming it and without leading it down random paths?”
William Allen
Head of Product for CoWork & Agents, Snowflake
If context has to be delivered at every turn, the evaluation has to check whether the agent used the right context, ignored irrelevant context and stayed inside the permissions that apply to the user and the data.
Customer story: Simon AI
Simon AI uses Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowpark Container Services to power composable AI agents that help marketers deliver contextual personalization at scale without moving data or compromising governance. Running directly in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Simon’s agents give marketers governed, real-time access to structured and unstructured data, helping customers build contextually relevant audiences 90% faster and identify 100+ new high-value customer cohorts.
What to measure in agent evaluation
Agent evaluation metrics usually fall into four groups: outcome metrics, trajectory metrics, operational metrics and safety metrics. The exact mix an organization chooses will depend on the workflow.
|Evaluation layer
|What it checks
|Common metrics
|Outcome
|Whether the agent completed the task and met the user’s goal
|Task success rate, completion rate, goal accuracy, final-answer correctness
|Trajectory
|Whether the agent followed an acceptable path
|Tool-call accuracy, argument accuracy, step order, retrieval relevance, verification behavior
|Reasoning
|Whether intermediate decisions support the result
|Rubric score, explanation quality, consistency with retrieved context, unsupported inference rate
|Safety and compliance
|Whether the agent stayed within defined boundaries
|Policy adherence, governed-data-access correctness, harmful-output rate, sensitive-data handling
|Operations
|Whether the task is practical to run
|Latency, cost-per-task, token usage, tool-call volume, retry rate
|Consistency
|Whether repeated runs behave reliably
|Pass rate across repeated runs, variance in tool use, source consistency, trajectory stability
Outcome metrics
Outcome metrics answer the most direct question: Did the agent complete the task? Common outcome metrics include task success rate, task completion rate, goal accuracy, final-answer correctness and user satisfaction. Where a clear answer exists, the evaluation can compare the output against ground truth. Where multiple valid answers exist, the evaluation needs a rubric that defines success, partial success and failure.
Outcome metrics are necessary, but they aren’t enough for agent evaluation. They simply show whether the task finished.
Trajectory metrics
Trajectory metrics inspect the route the agent took through the task. They measure whether the agent chose the right tools, used those tools in the right order, passed the right arguments and interpreted tool results correctly.
Tool-call accuracy is one of the most meaningful trajectory metrics. A tool call includes both selection and execution: the agent has to choose the correct tool, supply valid arguments and respond appropriately to the tool result. For example, a data agent might need to select a governed semantic model, pass the correct account ID and fiscal period, then use the returned values without inventing missing fields.
Agarwal frames this as an efficiency and interaction question: “How efficiently did it do it? Did it use the right tools in the right order? Did it ask the right follow-up questions to elicit information? Getting additional information from the user or from the systems is something unique to agents.”
That last point is important. A good agent doesn’t always answer immediately. Sometimes the correct behavior is to ask for missing information, request clarification, wait for a tool result or stop because the task exceeds its authority.
Other trajectory metrics include reasoning quality, step efficiency, retrieval relevance, verification behavior and loop rate. If an agent calls three tools when one would have been enough, repeats the same failed action or skips a required check before finalizing the answer, the final response might still look acceptable while the trace reveals a reliability issue.
Reasoning metrics
Reasoning metrics examine whether the agent’s intermediate decisions support the final result. They’re especially useful when the task requires interpretation, synthesis or judgment rather than exact matching against a single answer. A data agent, for example, may retrieve the right context but draw the wrong conclusion from it, apply the wrong metric definition or make an unsupported inference.
Common reasoning metrics include rubric score, explanation quality, consistency with retrieved context and unsupported inference rate. These metrics often require model-based grading or human review because the evaluation has to judge whether the agent’s intermediate logic is justified by the available evidence.
Safety and compliance metrics
Safety and compliance metrics measure whether the agent stayed within defined boundaries. In enterprise workflows, those boundaries often include data access controls, policy rules, approval requirements, sensitive-data handling and restrictions on which tools the agent may use.
Relevant metrics include policy adherence, harmful-output rate, hallucination rate, governed-data-access correctness, unauthorized tool-use attempts and citation accuracy. For agents that answer questions over enterprise data, groundedness also matters: the final answer should be supported by retrieved context, authorized data or tool outputs.
Agent hallucination requires a slightly different lens than standard LLM hallucination. Agarwal notes that agents can hallucinate around tool execution itself: “Sometimes agents use tools and hallucinate, even if there is no response. You want to evaluate an agent not only on tool selection and the sequence of tool selection, but also on tool execution.”
“Sometimes agents use tools and hallucinate, even if there is no response. You want to evaluate an agent not only on tool selection and the sequence of tool selection, but also on tool execution.”
Arun Agarwal
Principal Product Marketing Manager, AI/ML, Snowflake
Operational metrics
Operational metrics measure whether the agent is practical to run. A workflow that completes correctly but costs too much, takes too long or depends on repeated retries may not be ready for production.
Common operational metrics include latency, cost-per-task, token usage, tool-call volume, retry rate, timeout rate and time to completion. These metrics are meaningful because agents often use more compute and more system calls than single-turn LLM applications. A multi-turn customer service agent, for example, might retrieve policy documents, call a CRM tool, invoke a ticketing API and ask the user for clarification before it produces a final answer.
Operational metrics should be interpreted alongside quality metrics. A cheaper path that skips verification may reduce cost while increasing risk. A slower path that performs one required policy check may be the right trade-off for a regulated workflow.
Consistency metrics
Because agents are nondeterministic, one successful run can’t prove reliability. The same task should be evaluated across repeated runs. For example, an agent might answer a revenue question correctly once, then alternate between GAAP and non-GAAP definitions across later runs. It might use the right tool nine times out of 10, then fall back to a general search tool when a retrieval step returns incomplete context. Or it might succeed only when the user gives a highly specific instruction.
Common consistency metrics include pass rate across repeated runs, variance in tool use, source consistency and trajectory stability. These measures help teams identify whether agent performance is repeatable enough for production, not just whether one run happened to succeed.
QUICK TIP
Rerun the same task several times and compare not just pass/fail results, but also whether the agent uses appropriate sources, tools and definitions each time.
How to build an agent evaluation data set
An agent evaluation data set has to describe more than the prompt and expected answer. It should capture the task, the environment, the available tools, the allowed data, the expected trajectory and the scoring criteria.
A useful evaluation data set often includes the following fields:
|Evaluation data set field
|What it captures
|Task instruction
|What the user asks the agent to do
|Allowed tools
|Which tools the agent is permitted to use
|Expected outcome
|The correct answer, action or task state
|Expected trajectory
|Required or acceptable intermediate steps
|Policy constraints
|Access, privacy or compliance boundaries
|Scoring rubric
|How success, partial success and failure are judged
|Failure labels
|Planning, tool-use, retrieval, reasoning or policy failure
The structure of the evaluation data set should follow the kind of task the agent is expected to complete. For tasks with clear answers, the data set should include ground truth. For tasks with several acceptable paths, the data set needs a rubric. For policy-sensitive workflows, it should include negative tests: unauthorized requests, missing permissions, ambiguous instructions, unavailable tools and attempts to retrieve restricted data.
Golden data sets — curated sets of test cases with known or expected results — are especially useful because they provide a stable test suite for agent behavior. They let teams run the same set of tasks against different prompts, models, tools, agent orchestration logic or guardrails and compare the results over time.
Agarwal recommends starting with that baseline before applying guardrails too aggressively: “I recommend customers build golden data sets to see how their agent is performing without any guardrails first, and then selectively apply guardrails on the weakest points.”
If every possible guardrail is added before the team understands where the agent fails, the evaluation may show a constrained system rather than a reliable one. A golden data set gives teams a way to identify weak surfaces, tune the agent and rerun the same tasks after each change.
COMMON PITFALL
A common mistake is leaving out negative test cases — such as unauthorized requests, missing permissions or unavailable tools — which means the evaluation won’t show how the agent behaves when conditions are imperfect.
Common agent failure modes
A useful evaluation makes failures diagnosable, not just measurable. When a trace receives a low score, the next question is where the behavior went off track: planning, tool selection, arguments, retrieval, reasoning, policy handling or verification.
- Planning failure: A planning failure starts with the agent’s decomposition of the task. It may choose the wrong sequence of steps, skip a prerequisite or act before it has enough information. A customer-support agent, for example, might offer a refund before checking eligibility, while a data agent might generate SQL before confirming which metric definition applies.
- Tool-selection failure: Tool-selection problems show up when the agent chooses the wrong tool, skips a required tool or uses a general-purpose tool when a governed tool is required. In a governed data workflow, this kind of failure may matter even if the answer is correct, because the agent used the wrong path to get there.
- Argument failure: Argument failures are narrower but just as consequential. The agent may choose the right tool and still pass the wrong parameters. The table may be correct, while the date range, customer ID, region or product filter is wrong.
- Retrieval failure: Retrieval failures usually surface as plausible but poorly grounded responses. The agent may retrieve incomplete, stale, irrelevant or unauthorized context, then fill in the gaps from general knowledge or nearby context instead of stopping, asking for clarification or using a better source.
- Reasoning failure: Reasoning failures happen one layer later. The agent has the right information, but draws the wrong conclusion from it. This is where a rubric or model-based grader may help, especially when the task requires interpretation rather than exact matching.
- Policy failure: Policy failures deserve explicit evaluation because access control, approval routing and sensitive-data handling are part of the task, not external concerns. An agent fails this layer when it accesses data, writes output or takes action outside the allowed boundary.
- Verification failure: Verification failures are often the easiest to miss in the final response. The tool call may have returned an error, the retrieved context may be incomplete or the answer may omit a required field, but the agent finishes anyway. Without trace-aware evaluation, that kind of failure can stay hidden behind a fluent response.
How to evaluate AI agents
Agent evaluation usually combines automated graders, human review, benchmark tasks, golden data sets and production-sampled traces. Each method contributes something valuable, and most production programs need more than one.
LLM-as-judge and model-based graders
LLM-as-judge evaluation uses a model to score agent behavior against a rubric. The judge might assess whether the final answer is grounded, whether the agent followed instructions, whether the tool call was appropriate or whether the reasoning trace supports the result.
This method typically uses a mix of code-based, model-based and human graders, with each grader evaluating some portion of the transcript or outcome. Model-based graders are useful when the evaluation involves language, judgment or multi-step interaction that cannot be captured by exact matching alone.
The rubric is the control surface. A vague rubric produces vague scores. A useful rubric defines what the grader should inspect, what counts as success, what counts as partial success and which failures should be treated as severe. Human calibration is still required, especially for policy-sensitive or ambiguous workflows, because judge disagreement is itself a signal.
Human-in-the-loop review
Human review remains the calibration layer for agent evaluation. Reviewers can inspect traces, compare model-based scores with human judgment and identify failure modes that automated graders miss.
Human-in-the-loop evaluation is most useful for high-risk workflows, ambiguous tasks and early-stage eval design. It’s usually too expensive to review every agent run manually, but it provides the reference point for validating automated judges and refining rubrics.
Benchmarks and golden data sets
Public benchmarks provide context for general capability. GAIA, WebArena, OSWorld, MLE-bench and τ-bench test different aspects of agentic behavior, from web navigation and tool use to software environments and machine learning tasks.
Benchmarks, however, don’t prove production readiness. A benchmark can’t fully represent an organization’s data model, policy rules, user permissions, tool contracts, metric definitions or approval workflows. Internal golden data sets fill that gap by testing the agent against tasks that resemble the work it will perform in the organization’s environment.
Offline and online evaluation
Offline evaluation happens before deployment. Teams run curated tasks, benchmark scenarios and golden data sets against the agent, then inspect outcomes, trajectories and failure modes. Offline evals are useful for release gates, regression testing and comparing versions.
Online evaluation samples production behavior after deployment. It uses live or near-live traces to find drift, new user behaviors, unexpected tool failures and gaps in the original data set. Online evals should be governed carefully, especially when they involve sensitive data or user interactions, but they’re important because no predeployment test suite captures every production path.
Evaluating AI agents on Snowflake
For enterprise agents, evaluation is strongest when it stays close to the data, metadata, policies and traces that shape the agent’s behavior. Moving evaluation data out of governed environments adds friction and may create unnecessary risk, especially when the agent works with sensitive business context.
Snowflake Cortex Agent Evaluations are designed to test, baseline and improve agents by evaluating behavior and performance against ground truth and reference-free metrics. Agent activity is traced during evaluation so teams can assess whether each step advances toward the end goal.
Snowflake also provides AI Observability capabilities for evaluating generative AI applications and agents, including LLM-as-a-judge evaluation and metrics such as accuracy, latency, usage and cost. For teams using Cortex AISQL, evaluation logic can run where governed data already lives. This allows teams to compare outputs against reference answers, apply rubrics or inspect traces without unnecessary data movement.
MLflow-compatible workflows in Snowflake ML can help teams track agent versions, evaluation runs, parameters and metrics as prompts, models, tools or orchestration logic change. In regulated or sensitive environments, the architectural choice is crucial because the same AI governance model that protects production data can also shape evaluation workflows.
Snowflake’s Agent GPA framework adds a structured way to think about agent reliability across the path an agent takes, the quality of its answer and the governance boundaries around the workflow. Used together, these capabilities give teams a way to evaluate agents as systems: model behavior, tool behavior, data access, policy adherence and operational performance in one governed environment.
KEY TAKEAWAY
Agent evaluation is about testing the whole system, not just the model’s answer. Reliable agents need to reach the right outcome through a safe, governed and repeatable path.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about AI agent evaluation, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between agent evaluation and agent observability?
Agent evaluation measures quality against defined tasks, rubrics, golden data sets and expected behaviors. It’s often used before deployment, during regression testing or on sampled production traces. Agent observability monitors live behavior in production. It captures telemetry such as execution traces, latency, cost, tool failures, user feedback and production anomalies.
What metrics matter most for AI agents?
The most important metrics usually combine outcome, trajectory, safety and operational measures. Task success rate shows whether the agent completed the job. Tool-call accuracy and trajectory soundness show whether it used the right path. Policy adherence, hallucination rate, latency and cost-per-task show whether the agent is safe and practical to run.
Why is trajectory evaluation important?
Trajectory evaluation matters because the path determines whether the agent’s success is repeatable and safe. If an agent queries the wrong source, uses the wrong tool arguments, skips a required policy check or invents a result after tool failure, the final output may look acceptable while the system behavior is unreliable.
How do teams evaluate nondeterministic agents?
Teams evaluate nondeterministic agents by running the same or similar tasks multiple times, comparing outputs and traces, and measuring whether the agent reaches the right outcome through acceptable paths. Repeated runs reveal variance that a single test cannot show.
Are public agent benchmarks enough for production evaluation?
Public benchmarks are useful for understanding general capability, but they’re not enough for production evaluation. Production workflows depend on an organization’s data, tools, permissions, policies, metric definitions and business context.
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