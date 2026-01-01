The Agentic Control Plane: Governing AI Agents at Scale
AI agents are creating new demands for coordination, oversight and accountability. An agentic control plane gives organizations a way to manage how agents access context, use tools, follow policy and act across business systems.
AGENTIC CONTROL PLANE DEFINED
An agentic control plane is the governance and coordination layer that helps enterprises manage how AI agents access context, use tools, follow policy and take authorized action across systems.
For decades, traditional software has been built around predefined workflows. Agentic AI complicates that model by introducing autonomy.
Inside permissioned enterprise systems, an AI agent behaves like an actor with delegated authority. It may read governed data, generate SQL, update a workflow, change a system of record or trigger an action in another application. As a result, the organization must govern not just what an application can do, but the many routes an agent may take across data, tools, and business processes.
If those controls live scattered across prompts, application settings, service accounts and individual integrations, the organization has no consistent way to see or enforce them.
This is the role of the agentic control plane: a coordination and governance layer for agentic systems. Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy called the agentic control plane “the missing layer” for the enterprise, one that can “translate intelligence into authorized enterprise action.”
What is an agent control plane?
An agentic control plane is the centralized layer that deploys, operates, monitors and governs AI agents across an organization. It provides a shared way to manage agent identity, enforce runtime policy, observe behavior, register versions, supply governed context and control access to tools.
Without a shared governance layer, agents tend to inherit the limits of the environment where they were built. Each may have its own logs, access model, evaluation method and tool permissions. As adoption spreads, the organization ends up with many agent runtimes and no consistent way to see which agents exist, what data they accessed, the actions they attempted or which policies governed those actions.
An agentic control plane gives enterprises a way to govern those agents as a connected operating layer: aligning identity, policy, context, tool access, execution and auditability across the agent estate.
Ramaswamy explains the importance of the agentic control plane this way: “To effectively harness agentic technology, enterprises need more than models and applications. They need a coordinating layer, a central control plane that aligns intelligence, enterprise data, policy, and execution across the organization to drive agentic cohesion.”
To effectively harness agentic technology, enterprises need more than models and applications. They need a coordinating layer, a central control plane that aligns intelligence, enterprise data, policy, and execution across the organization to drive agentic cohesion.
Sridhar Ramaswamy
CEO of Snowflake
The term “control plane” comes from system architecture, where one layer manages how work is configured and governed while another layer does the work.
In distributed systems, the data plane is where work happens: requests are processed, data moves, functions run and applications respond. The control plane governs how that work is configured and managed. For AI agents, the data plane is where each agent reasons, calls tools, retrieves context, writes outputs and completes tasks. The control plane sits above those agent runtimes, applying identity, policy, monitoring and lifecycle controls across them.
That separation is even more important when organizations start using different models, frameworks and deployment approaches. A vendor-agnostic control plane gives the enterprise a consistent governance layer across those systems, rather than tying policy and auditability to one model vendor or agent framework.
Simon AI
Simon AI uses Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowpark Container Services to power composable AI agents that help marketers deliver contextual personalization at scale without moving data or compromising governance. Running directly in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Simon’s agents give marketers governed, real-time access to structured and unstructured data, helping customers build contextually relevant audiences 90% faster and identify 100+ new high-value customer cohorts.
What an agent control plane does: core functions
Because agents combine reasoning, retrieval and tool use, the control plane has to coordinate what happens before an action is taken: who or what is acting, which context is available, which policies apply, when human judgment is required and how the result is recorded afterward.
Enforce governance and policy at runtime
An agent policy has limited value if it exists only in a design document or prompt template. At runtime, the control plane needs to evaluate whether an agent should retrieve a table, call an external tool, send a message, update a record or escalate to a human reviewer.
Those policies may depend on the user, the agent, the data classification, the tool being called, the requested action and the risk level of the workflow. For example,a customer service agent might be allowed to summarize a case history without approval, but a refund, account change or disclosure of sensitive information requires additional checks. Runtime governance gives the organization a way to constrain agent behavior when the agent moves from analysis into action.
Give agents a verifiable identity
An enterprise agent needs an identity that’s separate from the user, the model and the application hosting it. Without that identity, it’s difficult to answer basic audit questions: Which agent accessed the data? Which user authorized the session? Which service account called the tool? Which policy allowed the action?
Agent identity supports Zero Trust approaches for AI systems. Rather than granting standing access to tools or data sets, the organization can require just-in-time access based on the agent’s role, the user’s permissions, the task and the current policy state. A procurement agent, for instance, may have permission to read approved supplier data during a sourcing workflow, but not to access unrelated contract repositories or send purchase orders without approval.
Attestation also depends on identity. When an agent has a verifiable identity, the system can create a record tied to that identity. This is essential for incident review, compliance reporting and ongoing evaluation.
Standardize observability across the agent lifecycle
Agent observability gives teams the traces, metrics and evaluations needed to inspect agent behavior. The control plane consumes that telemetry and applies it across agents, workflows and environments.
For an agentic workflow, a trace might include retrieval steps, tool calls, intermediate reasoning artifacts, policy checks, approvals, retries, failures and final outputs. Over time, traces show whether the agent is overusing tools, retrieving irrelevant context, escalating too often or producing outputs that fail evaluation.
A control plane standardizes how that information is collected and reviewed. Instead of each agent framework producing a different monitoring view, the enterprise gets a consistent record of behavior across the agent lifecycle: development, testing, deployment, runtime monitoring and retirement.
Manage lifecycle, versions and governed context
Agent behavior changes over time as tool schemas, model providers, business rules or data sources change around it. Without lifecycle management, teams have a harder time tracing which version of the agent ran, which context it used and whether the controls applied, especially when agents operate across teams.
The control plane provides a place to register agents, track versions, attach owners and manage deployment status. It also helps govern the context agents use. In many enterprise workflows, the most important input is the governed business context that defines customers, products, accounts, policies, metrics and process state.
A sales agent that answers questions about pipeline health, for example, needs the current definition of qualified pipeline, access to approved account data and visibility into the user’s permissions. When context is supplied through the control plane, agents can work from governed sources rather than improvised copies, stale extracts or user-provided files.
Leo Rodriguez, Principal Product Marketing Manager, AI/ML, at Snowflake, puts the context problem plainly: “The AI models are intelligent. The problem is that they don’t automatically have the business context to be trusted by the business. To get accurate answers, you have to give the model the definitions, relationships, permissions and trusted sources it needs to reason over enterprise data.”
Control model and tool access through gateways
As agents interact with models and tools, gateways become a practical part of the control plane.
- An LLM gateway manages access to models: An LLM gateway may route requests across providers, enforce key and budget controls, apply guardrails, capture usage and standardize logging. For organizations using multiple models, this layer keeps model access from becoming a set of disconnected credentials embedded across applications.
- An MCP gateway manages agent-to-tool access. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) gives agents a structured way to connect with tools and external systems, but that connectivity also expands the surface area for policy enforcement. A gateway can broker access to tools, inspect requested actions, apply permissions and record what the agent attempted to do.
Together, these gateways help the control plane govern both sides of agent execution: the model calls that produce reasoning and the tool calls that turn reasoning into action.
Watch leading AI researcher Andrew Ng explore the rise of AI agents and agentic reasoning:
Control plane vs. orchestration vs. observability
The control plane, orchestration and observability are closely related, but they solve different problems.
- Orchestration coordinates execution: In an agent workflow, orchestration determines which agents or tools run, in what sequence, with which inputs and under which branching logic. A multi-agent system for customer onboarding might assign one agent to validate account data, another to check compliance requirements and a third to draft a kickoff plan. The orchestration layer manages the sequence and handoffs.
- Observability records what happened: It captures traces, metrics, evaluations, tool calls and outputs so teams can inspect agent behavior. When a RAG workflow returns an unsupported answer or an agent loops through repeated tool calls, observability gives developers and operators the evidence needed to diagnose the issue.
- The control plane governs across both layers: It manages identity, policy, auditability, access and lifecycle controls regardless of which orchestration framework coordinates the workflow or which observability system collects telemetry. In practice, the control plane may use observability data to enforce governance decisions, and it may apply policy to orchestrated workflows before, during and after execution.
Why agent control planes matter for enterprise AI
Enterprise AI agents operate in environments where data access, business process and compliance obligations already exist, and they have to respect those conditions.
If agents are acting inside enterprise systems, they have to be governed like actors in those systems, not like passive interfaces layered on top of them. For example, a human analyst may have permission to view regional sales data but not customer-level financial terms, and a data engineer may be allowed to change a pipeline in development but not deploy it to production without review. When agents begin assisting with those same workflows, the control model has to follow the action.
The primary risk isn’t that agents will suddenly start going rogue. In many cases, the immediate risk is inconsistency. One agent logs full traces, while another stores only final outputs. One workflow uses role-based permissions, while another stores a broad tool credential. Over time, those differences make it harder to scale agentic AI with confidence.
For Rodriguez, the control plane is most important when agents move across the boundaries that enterprises have traditionally governed separately: data, models and third-party tools:
“The most underrated control plane capability is bringing data and AI governance together. A lot of companies treat the data control plane and the AI control plane as separate perimeters. But as agents start using enterprise data, models and third-party tools in the same workflow, those controls have to come together.”
A control plane gives organizations a more governable architecture. New agents can be registered with owners and versions. Tool access can be mediated rather than embedded. Policies can be applied at runtime instead of copied into prompts. Audit records can follow agent activity across systems. When an incident or compliance question arises, the enterprise has a path to reconstruct what happened.
For regulated industries, the record may become as important as the output itself. Before a regulated organization can benefit from what AI agents can do, they need evidence of context, authorization, policy enforcement and human review where required.
COMMON PITFALL
A common mistake is treating the control plane as another observability dashboard. Observability shows what happened, but the control plane helps determine what agents are allowed to do before, during and after execution.
Snowflake: the control plane for the agentic enterprise
The control plane belongs close to governed data, context and policy. The next phase of enterprise AI depends on connecting intelligence to trusted enterprise data and translating that intelligence into multi-step action inside the systems where work happens.
Many enterprises already have access controls, policies, lineage and shared context attached to the data foundation. As agents begin to act on business information, the control plane has to preserve those controls rather than route sensitive context through ungoverned movement or disconnected application layers.
Snowflake CoWork provides a control-plane foundation for business users and knowledge workers through governed question answering, multi-step work and tool-based action. Snowflake CoCo extends the same foundation to builders as a data-native AI coding agent for data engineering, analytics and AI workflows. For developers, data engineers and AI teams, it means agentic assistance can operate with awareness of Snowflake data, metadata, account context and governance rather than sitting outside the environment where governed work already happens.
As agents connect to external tools and systems, governance has to extend beyond prompts and data permissions into the actions agents attempt to take. MCP gateways and similar control points can broker tool access, enforce permissions and record what the agent attempted to do.
Enterprise AI will only scale if agents can be treated as governed participants in business processes. The control plane becomes the connective layer between intelligence and execution, giving agents a consistent path from trusted business context to authorized action.
Governing the path from context to action
Agentic AI changes the scope of enterprise governance. An agent may begin with a user request, but the work can quickly move through governed data, tool calls, workflow changes and business processes where permissions and auditability already matter.
The control plane gives organizations a way to coordinate AI agent activity through the same foundation that governs data, context and action. Identity, policy, observability and lifecycle controls become part of how agentic work runs, rather than separate checks recreated for each agent experience.
That foundation becomes even more important as agents multiply. A single assistant can be reviewed as a local application, but an estate of agents needs a shared way to govern what each one can use, what it can do and how its actions are recorded.
With a control plane architecture in place, organizations can treat agents as governed participants in business processes, with clear boundaries around what they can access, what they can do and how their work is traced.
KEY TAKEAWAY
As AI agents take on the role of non-human actors, enterprises need a shared way to manage identity, context, policy, tool access and auditability. The agentic control plane provides that foundation, helping organizations scale agentic AI without losing control over how work gets done.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your common questions about data governance, answered by Snowflake experts.
What is the difference between the control plane and the data plane for agents?
The data plane is where each agent runs tasks, retrieves context, calls tools and produces outputs. The control plane is the layer above those runtimes that governs identity, policy, access, behavior and auditability across agents.
Is an agent control plane the same as orchestration?
No. Orchestration coordinates how agents, tools and workflows execute. The control plane governs agents across those workflows, including policy enforcement, identity, access, lifecycle management and audit.
Is observability part of the control plane?
Observability is a function the control plane uses. Traces, metrics and evaluations show how agents behave; the control plane uses that information to support governance, monitoring, review and policy decisions.
Why does agent identity matter?
Agent identity gives the enterprise a way to verify which agent acted, which user or workflow authorized the session, which permissions applied and which policies governed the action. Without agent identity, audit and access control depend on incomplete records from users, applications or service accounts.
Why should the control plane be vendor-agnostic?
Enterprises often use different models, agent frameworks and applications. A vendor-agnostic control plane gives organizations a consistent way to govern agents across that mixed environment, instead of recreating policy, identity and audit controls separately for each provider.
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