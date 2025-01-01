Solution Brief
BUILD YOUR STARTUP IN THE AI DATA CLOUD
Powered by SnowflakeStartup Program
The Powered by Snowflake Startup Program provides startups the resources they need to build and grow data-intensive applications and products in the AI Data Cloud.
Hundreds of startups are already building applications in the AI Data Cloud for a wide variety of use cases including marketing automation, monitoring and observability, IoT, machine learning, embedded analytics, and many more.
Learn, Build, Grow
Take advantage of free Snowflake credits, architectural design consultation, community events, and co-marketing opportunities to build faster and reach more customers.
Build faster with free credits
Access free Snowflake credits to take your product idea to MVP to production.
Prepare Your Product For The Future
Partner with technical experts to design architecture, optimize performance, and more.
Grow your business and your network
Boost market awareness with high-visibility go-to-market opportunities, gain exposure to VCs, and join community programs.
VC And Accelerator Partners
Click on a logo to learn more
Working with Snowflake as a startup is an outstanding experience. You guys go way and beyond to support, help, inspire, and challenge us every day...It is unusual for a company your size to still have the "startup gist".
Sven Koerner
Seeing the range of groundbreaking ventures in the Snowflake ecosystem is genuinely inspiring. A special shout out to the fantastic Snowflake team for providing a platform and fostering a community of bright minds dedicated to putting customers first. This collaborative spirit sets the ecosystem apart and makes it such a powerful force for innovation.
Parth Shah
The Startup Program helped us bring our product to market faster within financial services. The Snowflake architects helped us address the requirements in terms of data governance, security, and scalable architecture, thanks to their hands-on support.
Edgar Lopez-Rojas
Through this program, we’ve been able to share and iterate on our architecture and plans for the coming months with Snowflake’s experts.
George Petropoulos
With Snowflake, we have a close relationship the likes of which we don’t have with any other vendor. The program also helps us with our go-to-market planning and keeps us up to date with new features.
Thomas McKenna
It was genuinely helpful to have the ability to sanity check the planned system design with someone who was knowledgeable with the extensive applications of the Snowflake tools. It helped us avoid spending unnecessary RND time building out systems that weren't going to work and instead focus on strategies that would move us closer to our end goal."
Yaniv Shapira