Salesforce.com, Inc. is a multinational cloud-based software company founded in 1999 by Marc Benioff, Parker Harris, Dave Moellenhoff, and Frank Dominguez. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and operates in the software industry. Salesforce.com is a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, with a market capitalization of over $200 billion and a workforce of over 50,000 employees worldwide.