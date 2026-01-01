RelationalAI, Inc.

RelationalAI is transforming how enterprises make decisions by bringing advanced AI reasoning directly to their Snowflake data. We provide a decision intelligence platform built natively for the data cloud, helping organizations apply sophisticated reasoning—graph analytics, rules-based logic, predictive modeling, and optimization—to power better business outcomes.

Our platform enables teams to build semantic models that capture institutional knowledge, then reason over that knowledge using multiple AI approaches simultaneously. Through superalignment, we ensure AI recommendations stay grounded in business reality. From 360-degree customer analytics to supply chain optimization, fraud detection to revenue modeling, RelationalAI helps organizations unlock insights that traditional analytics miss.

We run entirely within Snowflake—no data movement, no additional infrastructure, no new security reviews. Teams can build and deploy intelligent applications using our Python API and collaborative agent interface, leveraging Snowflake's existing governance and scaling capabilities. This native integration means faster time-to-value and simplified operations for data teams.

The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. They are featured as a launch partner for Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) and Snowflake Intelligence GA. Our customers include major enterprises across industries who trust us to bring intelligence to their most critical business decisions.

Delivered as a Snowflake native app or via a Python API. Learn more at relational.ai.

Workload Specializations: Applications, Analytics, AI & ML