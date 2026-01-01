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KWANZEO

Headquarters: France
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Kwanzeo is a leading IT consulting firm specializing in data management and data intelligence solutions. With extensive expertise in cloud-based platforms such as Snowflake, Kwanzeo helps businesses optimize data storage, integration, and analysis to drive better decision-making. Our services include implementing scalable, high-performance data architectures, streamlining ETL processes, and leveraging advanced analytics for actionable insights. We also provide tailored Master Data Management (MDM) services, guiding organizations through the process of centralizing and governing their critical data assets to ensure consistency, quality, and accuracy across all systems. By partnering with Snowflake, we ensure that our clients benefit from cutting-edge data solutions that improve efficiency and foster growth in today’s data-driven economy.

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