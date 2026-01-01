Informatica, LLC

At Informatica, we believe data is the soul of business transformation. That’s why we help you transform it from simply binary information to extraordinary innovation with the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud. Built on an API-driven and AI-powered platform, our cloud automates core business functions that offer intelligence across every environment your data resides in, and at every level of your organization. Whether you’re driving next-gen analytics, delivering perfectly timed customer experiences, or ensuring governance and privacy, you’ll always know your data is accurate, your insights are actionable, and your possibilities are limitless. Informatica. Cloud now. Data always.