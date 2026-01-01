INFOMOTION GmbH, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, is the leading consultancy for data performance: from data analytics to digital transformation, more than 700 experienced consultants at over ten locations in the DACH region as well as Poland and Romania develop customer-centred solutions.

INFOMOTION accompanies countless satisfied customers from numerous industries on their way to becoming data-driven companies. Founded in 2004, the company's extensive portfolio ranges from strategic consulting to the design, implementation and operation of sustainable solutions through to training. Its customers include energy suppliers, financial institutions, insurance companies and many other well-known companies from the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Snowflake is one of INFOMOTION's strategic co-operations. We support customers with initial greenflied implementations, the migration of various appliances or legacy systems and the further development of their data cloud architecture. We are also experts in building and setting up AI and ML architectures with Snowpark and Cortex.

As one of the few ELITE partners of Snowflake, INFOMOTION has already been honoured several times with the "Partner of the Year" award.