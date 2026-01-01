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Industry competencies
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
Workload Specializations
  • Data Warehousing
  • Analytics
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IMMUTA

Headquarters: United States
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Since 2015, Immuta has given Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world the power to put their data to work – faster and more safely than ever before. Our platform delivers data security, governance, and continuous monitoring across complex data ecosystems – de-risking sensitive data at enterprise scale. From BI and analytics, to data marketplaces, AI, and whatever comes next, Immuta accelerates safe data discovery, collaboration, and innovation. For more information, visit immuta.com.

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