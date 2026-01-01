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Dataiku
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Dataiku

Headquarters: United States
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Dataiku is a French software company founded in 2013 by Florian Douetteau, Stéphane De Baets, and Thomas Schwendimann. The company is headquartered in New York City, USA, and Paris, France. Dataiku operates in the data science and machine learning industry, providing a platform for data preparation, machine learning, and collaboration. The company has around 1,500 employees worldwide, making it a mid-sized company in the industry.

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