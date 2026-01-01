Coastal is the consultancy that makes organizations successful using data and technology—with a #1 customer ranking to back it up.

➜ Built for results, not complexity: Since 2012, we’ve delivered data modernization programs without the layers of red tape that come with traditional firms, helping you realize business impact sooner.

➜ Industry experts who understand your world: Work with former tech leaders and specialists who bring real insight into your workflows, regulations, and growth pressures, rather than generalists who rely on generic playbooks.

➜ Designed for today’s tech landscape: Coastal builds governed, scalable, consumption-optimized Snowflake environments that keep data clean and connected across Salesforce and all core business platforms. This gives you real-time visibility, smarter decisions, and practical AI readiness.

➜ Experience you can rely on: With 1,700 clients and more than 400 Data and AI certifications, Coastal brings proven depth. As a Snowflake Premier Partner and preferred Salesforce Zero Copy Partner, you can trust the quality and consistency of our delivery across the platforms you rely on.

➜ Support at every stage: From migration to optimization to managed services, Coastal helps you increase adoption, control consumption, and keep Snowflake performing at its best. We also guide you in using new capabilities like Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence so you can capture value quickly and sustain it over time.

Industry Expertise Includes

-Consumer & Business Services

-Education

-Financial Services

-Healthcare & Life Sciences

-High Tech

-Manufacturing

-Nonprofit