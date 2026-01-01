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Solution Areas
  • Consulting & Professional Services
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
  • Applications & Collaboration
  • Analytics
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Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 7
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b.telligent Group

Headquarters: Germany
Website

b.telligent Group is a consulting firm that specializes in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Founded in 2004, the company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has approximately 300 employees. b.telligent Group primarily serves clients in the financial services, retail, and telecommunications sectors.

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