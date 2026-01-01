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AWS
Get your data AI-ready and your AI into production with Snowflake and AWS. With over 50 integrated features and services for data engineering, analytics, AI, applications and collaboration, scale your critical workloads with our fully managed, enterprise-ready platform designed for long-term transformation.
Snowflake and AWS: Accelerating Enterprise Data and AI Adoption
Snowflake is honored to receive 14 AWS Partner of the Year awards spanning regions and industries, including global accolades as the top GenAI Tool, Data and Analytics, and Infrastructure partner. Explore how we’re helping customers seamlessly modernize their data estate, accelerate AI into production to transform their industry.