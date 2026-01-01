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AWS

Get your data AI-ready and your AI into production with Snowflake and AWS. With over 50 integrated features and services for data engineering, analytics, AI, applications and collaboration, scale your critical workloads with our fully managed, enterprise-ready platform designed for long-term transformation.

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AWS CONFERENCE

Connect with Snowflake at AWS re:Invent

Visit booth #802, save our sessions to your agenda, or book an onsite meeting with our team.
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Snowflake and AWS: Accelerating Enterprise Data and AI Adoption

Snowflake is honored to receive 14 AWS Partner of the Year awards spanning regions and industries, including global accolades as the top GenAI Tool, Data and Analytics, and Infrastructure partner. Explore how we’re helping customers seamlessly modernize their data estate, accelerate AI into production to transform their industry.

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DISCOVER WHAT’S POSSIBLE WITH AWS AND SNOWFLAKE

Production AI

Future-Ready Architecture

Reliable Pipelines that Scale

Industry Transformation

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Deploying AI Agents at Scale: 3 Patterns to Move Beyond POCs

Your go-to playbook to move agentic AI out of experimentation and into production and measurable ROI. Get started with three common, production-ready agentic frameworks and learn from industry leaders Luminate and eSentire.

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Production-grade gen AI solutions at Nissan

Hear how Nissan Motor Corporation streamlined the path from proof of concept to production to extract new insights from previously untapped text-based datasets with fully governed, integrated data and AI.

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Accelerating agentic AI with AWS: featuring Anthropic and Snowflake

Explore two distinct paths to getting agentic AI workloads into production from Anthropic, AWS and Snowflake using solutions from the AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace.

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BMW Group Brings Extra Horsepower to its Operational Data Workloads With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

Using Snowflake for high-performance analytic and data-sharing workloads alongside Apache Iceberg and AWS services and infrastructure, BMW Group enlists the right engine for the right workload on a single copy of data and unified governance framework.

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Use Apache Iceberg in your data lake with Amazon S3, AWS Glue, and Snowflake

Compare two architectures to share Apache Iceberg  tables between AWS and Snowflake, reaping Iceberg’s reliability and performance benefits while maintaining transactional integrity between processing engines.

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Deploy your first native app

Create a connected, governed view of your open lakehouse

Empower your teams to securely work with their preferred tools on a single copy of data with an open lakehouse architecture. Consolidate access, reliability, and security without friction using native integrations with AWS services. 

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Modern Fleet Analytics using AI Agents

Build a comprehensive fleet tracking and analytics solution that combines AWS and Snowflake to build, process and stream a real-time IoT device data pipeline, then visualize and query insights using natural language. 

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Transforming Purpose Financial’s Data Strategy

Purpose Financial uses AWS and Snowflake to quickly and securely ingest and analyze log tracking data, allowing it to detect web-based fraud at scale across its platforms and customer base.

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The Modern Data Streaming Pipeline

Check out the top analytical streaming reference architectures and use cases across 7 industries used by customers using AWS and Snowflake to enhance their streaming data pipelines and analytics.

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The Data and AI Revolution: How You Can Drive Enterprisewise Business Value

Discover how AWS and Snowflake are helping business leaders across industries transition from AI experimentation to meaningful deployments and ultimately, driving gains in growth, operational efficiency, product innovation and so much more. 

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7 Ways Data Interoperability Delivers Better Patient and Business Outcomes in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Learn how organizations Bayer, Pfizer, Roche, Curative, and Elevance Health are solving challenges such as fragmented data silos, unpredictable costs, limited performance and limited scale to deliver life-saving services with AWS and Snowflake.

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The Modern Data Streaming Pipeline

Accelerate Financial Services: How to Architect for Data and AI ROI

Hear from financial industry leaders Northwestern Mutual and Capital One on leveraging data and AI to drive efficiencies and unlock data experiences at enterprise scale.

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The AI Blueprint for the Next Decade | BUILD 2025 Luminary Conversation

Hear from AWS VP of Agentic AI at Amazon Web Services on how and where we use agentic technology — and how we iterate and innovate with it for the future.