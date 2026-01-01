Artie is the modern data infrastructure layer for the AI era — a fully managed real-time data streaming platform that keeps production data continuously in sync with your warehouse.

As companies activate their warehouses for real-time AI workloads, operational analytics, and customer-facing data products, they're standardizing on infrastructure that's fast, reliable, and built for scale.

We give companies the kind of streaming pipelines and deep observability that Netflix, DoorDash, and Instacart built in-house, without hiring 10 engineers and spending 1-2 years on platform work. Artie automates the entire ingestion lifecycle — change capture, merges, backfills, and observability — with zero engineering maintenance and deploys in minutes.

Leaders like ClickUp, Substack, and Alloy use Artie not just to solve today's pipeline issues, but to future-proof their data stack as their AI strategy accelerates