Amplitude, Inc.

Amplitude unlocks the power of your products and guides you every step of the way. Our digital analytics platform shows you what your customers love, where they’re getting stuck, and what keeps them coming back. We’ll get you to the core of what they’re thinking, what they’re doing, and why.

By asking the right questions, we deliver trusted product data that can steer even non-technical teams to clear answers and sharp insights about conversion, engagement, and retention. And we give you the tools to turn that analysis into action—testing ideas within your product to get real-world results.