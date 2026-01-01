Simon AI Evolves Marketing with Composable AI Agents Built on Snowflake Cortex AI

Today’s buyers crave personalized experiences that speak directly to their needs and goals — and success for marketers hinges on access to fast, actionable insights. Enter Simon AI, which equips marketing teams with tools to better understand their customers and deliver more personalized, cross-channel campaigns.

Simon AI’s newest innovation, Simon AI, uses composable AI agents to help teams execute next-generation marketing with greater precision, efficiency and results. Built with Snowflake Cortex AI and powered by Claude from Anthropic, these composable AI agents — which run directly in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud — give marketers governed, real-time access to first-, second- and third-party structured and unstructured data. These agentic capabilities pave the way for a faster, smarter execution model that’s already helping Simon’s customers better target audiences and slash time to insight.