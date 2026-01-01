Accor Develops a Customer Data Platform For More Effective Marketing Campaigns

Accor deploys one of the most diversified ecosystems in the industry, with over 45 hotel brands ranging from luxury to lifestyle to economy. With over 5,700 hotels, 10,000 restaurants and bars, as well as wellness and coworking spaces in more than 110 countries, the group is reinventing hospitality by offering much more than classic accommodation: unique, personalized experiences for every guest. At the heart of this ambition, data plays a key role.

As part of the overhaul of its marketing operations, Accor has undertaken to strengthen segmentation and improve targeting of its customers and prospects thanks to a Customer Data Platform (CDP). The aim: to offer an ever more personalized experience.

Using Snowflake and its existing data models, Accor deployed a composable CDP from the Hightouch solution within two months.