Power Digital Unleashes AI to Scale Marketing Impact and Strengthen Client ROI

Power understands that first-party data is both an asset and a responsibility. “We consider ourselves the stewards of our clients’ first-party data,” says John Saunders, VP of Product at Power Digital Marketing. “It’s not just about using data to drive strategy, but doing it responsibly and making sure each client’s data is safe.”

Amazon Redshift had once been a solid choice for Power’s data warehouse, but as workloads grew, so did the headaches. Managing Redshift meant constant manual resizing of clusters, leading to operational slowdowns and delays. Performance lagged under increasing data volumes, forcing a never-ending cycle of query optimization and workload management.

Beyond infrastructure struggles, Power faced another bottleneck: time. Answering data-related questions required a tedious, multi-step process — writing SQL queries, running analyses and manually delivering insights — all of which drained technical resources and slowed decision-making for the business. For clients, the challenge was even greater. Many lacked the in-house SQL or database querying expertise to extract real value from their data, leaving critical insights untapped.