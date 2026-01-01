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Hightouch

Headquarters: United States
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Hightouch is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps businesses unify customer data across various sources and provide a single, unified view of their customers. Founded in 2019, Hightouch is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has approximately 200 employees. The company operates in the software industry, specifically in the customer data platform segment.

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