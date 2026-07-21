Snowflake CoCo: Built to Scale Enterprise AI with Trust

AI is evolving from an individual productivity tool into an enterprise platform, and the opportunity ahead is enormous. But scaling AI across an organization raises challenges that individual AI tools were never designed to solve.

Finance teams need visibility into AI spending before it becomes a budget surprise. Platform teams need confidence that AI operates within existing governance policies. Developers need AI agents that work with their existing tools and workflows. Together, these raise questions of trust, governance and cost.

Today's Snowflake CoCo announcements are built around that reality. For builders, CoCo Desktop is now generally available on macOS and Windows, and Cloud Agents brings the full power of CoCo to Snowsight without a local install. For platform teams and admins, new AI cost governance capabilities give real-time visibility into AI spending with per-user controls to manage it and Agent Settings lets admins configure the CoCo experience once and roll it out across their teams. And for wherever work happens, CoCo Mobile (iOS and Android) is now in private preview, extending trusted AI into devices your teams already use.

Together, these announcements make it easier to govern AI costs, ground AI in your enterprise context and bring trusted AI into the places where work already happens.

Available today with Snowflake CoCo:

Governing AI begins with knowing what it costs

Every major technology platform reaches a point where governance becomes as important as innovation, and AI is now at that stage. As organizations scale AI adoption, they need visibility into AI usage, predictable costs, and the right guardrails to enable innovation without financial surprises. That's why AI cost governance has become foundational to enterprise AI.

That's why AI cost governance is foundational to CoCo rather than an administrative feature added after deployment. The same role-based access controls that already govern your Snowflake environment govern CoCo, no new security model to configure, no parallel identity layer to manage. From there, our approach extends that foundation with three principles that mirror how organizations already manage every other strategic technology investment.