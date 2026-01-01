Ebook
5 Critical Components of Successful Data Governance
Prepare for new security, compliance and business challenges, and create a data governance program that can scale and adapt.
Dive into data governance, data and AI platforms and more, with relevant ebooks, webinars, developer solutions and beyond to empower your learning journey.
Ebook
Prepare for new security, compliance and business challenges, and create a data governance program that can scale and adapt.
Demo
With Snowflake’s new Adaptive Compute, you can let the platform do the heavy lifting. It automatically adjusts to changing demands in real-time—no manual guesswork required.
Ebook
In this hands-on lab, you’ll build a Snowflake Native App that helps food truck owners forecast sales using a machine learning model.
Webinar
As cyber attacks increase and generative AI innovation moves forward at a break-neck pace, it’s critical to ensure your most sensitive customer and company information is protected in a fail-safe, scalable way.
Ebook
This ebook explains how flexible storage for diverse data types, elastic computing power, built-in AI services, governance, and administration are needed to unlock the full potential of your data across regions and clouds.
Webinar
Govern and discover data, apps and more with Snowflake Horizon’s unified set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability and access capabilities that’s provided to Snowflake customers without additional configurations or protocols.
Report
Forrester reveals a customer ROI of 354% and total benefits of over $19.45 million over three years for Snowflake’s cloud data platform.