Agentic ML workflows with Cortex Code

Agentic ML enables more trusted insights by automating tedious work, freeing teams to focus on higher-impact initiatives. Cortex Code comes with a rich set of ML-specific skills that streamline design, implementation and optimization of end-to-end workflows in Snowflake ML. Whether you’re training models, deploying models for inference, running distributed training, tuning hyperparameters or monitoring performance, Cortex Code intelligently accelerates one or more steps in the ML lifecycle by triggering the relevant specialized skills.

Data science teams can rapidly build fully functional, high-quality ML pipelines by using Cortex Code to agentically plan, reason and select the optimal technique for each step across development and inference. Instead of spending cycles on navigating documentation, debugging errors or stitching together APIs, you can focus on applying your domain expertise and intuition to refine models and drive insights.

One example where agentic ML is driving productivity is feature engineering. Evaluating feature importance and identifying new feature recommendations were previously manual and time-consuming tasks. In this demo video, you can see how easy it is to use just a few natural language prompts in Cortex Code to quickly iterate on a churn model prototype, evaluate the importance of features across model types, clean up redundant or fragile features and surface the exact place where the model is falling short with new features ideas.