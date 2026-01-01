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Snowflake AI Pulse

Latest Features & Releases

AI is unlocking new opportunities faster than ever — and Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.

Agenda At-A-Glance (90 minutes)

What's New

Watch a curated walkthrough of top feature updates

Live Demo

Discover how new capabilities come together in real workflows

Featured Deep-Dive

Learn from a real-world use case featuring a live architecture

Live Q&A

Ask questions and get answers directly from the Snowflake team

Register for upcoming livestreams

Why Attend

Here's why you won't want to miss it

Be the first to hear about the newest AI features. In each session, Snowflake will demonstrate new releases, what they mean for you and how to implement them in your environment. In an industry where the pace of innovation is accelerating, Snowflake AI Pulse helps you learn and act on new technology the day it is released.

What You'll Learn

  • Stay current on Snowflake AI without digging through release notes

  • Learn how to go from experimentation to production faster

  • See practical patterns you can apply immediately

  • Hear directly from the Snowflake Product team