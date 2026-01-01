June 202685 min
- Snowflake CoWork deep dive, demo, and Q&A session
- Snowflake CoCo CLI, Desktop, VS Code extension, Cloud Agents, and the CoCo SDK
- Adaptive compute and Agentic ML deep dives
AI is unlocking new opportunities faster than ever — and Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.
Agenda At-A-Glance (90 minutes)
Watch a curated walkthrough of top feature updates
Discover how new capabilities come together in real workflows
Learn from a real-world use case featuring a live architecture
Ask questions and get answers directly from the Snowflake team
Why Attend
Be the first to hear about the newest AI features. In each session, Snowflake will demonstrate new releases, what they mean for you and how to implement them in your environment. In an industry where the pace of innovation is accelerating, Snowflake AI Pulse helps you learn and act on new technology the day it is released.
What You'll Learn
Stay current on Snowflake AI without digging through release notes
Learn how to go from experimentation to production faster
See practical patterns you can apply immediately
Hear directly from the Snowflake Product team