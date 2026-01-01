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Migrate fromAmazon Redshiftto Snowflake
Move from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake fast. Eliminate data silos, simplify operations and run modern analytics and AI on fully governed data at cross-cloud scale.
Key benefits ofmigrating to Snowflake
Reduce administrative overhead and accelerate delivery
Reduce time spent managing infrastructure and workloads with a fully managed platform that automatically scales to support analytics and AI across diverse data types.
Optimize infrastructure utilization and cost management
Align compute resources more closely to workload demand while improving visibility into infrastructure utilization and operational efficiency.
Enable secure collaboration across teams and clouds
Collaborate securely across teams, partners and cloud environments while supporting governed data sharing and cross-cloud collaboration.
Modernize Amazon Redshift workloads with an accelerated migration path to Snowflake
Snowflake AIM helps streamline migration workflows by assessing complexity, converting code, moving data and validating workloads to support efficient migration planning and execution.