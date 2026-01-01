Skip to content

Free Dev Day — June 25 — Virtual

Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

Claim my spot
Migrate to Snowflake
Overview
SQL Server to SnowflakeTeradata to SnowflakeSpark to SnowparkData Warehouse Migration Process to SnowflakeAmazon Redshift to Snowflake
ModernizationVirtualization
Migration Partners
Snowflake LiftOff

Migrate fromAmazon Redshiftto Snowflake

Move from Amazon Redshift to Snowflake fast. Eliminate data silos, simplify operations and run modern analytics and AI on fully governed data at cross-cloud scale.

Microsoft SQL Server to Snowflake Migration Reference Manual
GUIDE

Amazon Redshift to Snowflake Migration Reference Manual

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step methodology to prepare for and execute the migration of an existing Amazon Redshift data warehouse to Snowflake.

Key benefits ofmigrating to Snowflake

Reduce administrative overhead and accelerate delivery

Reduce time spent managing infrastructure and workloads with a fully managed platform that automatically scales to support analytics and AI across diverse data types.

Explore advanced analytics
Collaboration icon

Optimize infrastructure utilization and cost management

Align compute resources more closely to workload demand while improving visibility into infrastructure utilization and operational efficiency.

Learn how Snowflake optimizes price and performance
Security icon

Enable secure collaboration across teams and clouds

Collaborate securely across teams, partners and cloud environments while supporting governed data sharing and cross-cloud collaboration.

Explore the Snowflake platform

Modernize Amazon Redshift workloads with an accelerated migration path to Snowflake

Snowflake AIM helps streamline migration workflows by assessing complexity, converting code, moving data and validating workloads to support efficient migration planning and execution.

Migrate from Amazon Redshift to Snowflakewith trusted system integrator partners

BlueCloud Logo
OneSix logo
phData logo
Spaulding Ridge logo
Browse migration partners

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo